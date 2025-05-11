Gujarat Titans first IPL team to resume training after India-Pakistan ‘understanding’

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) have become the first Indian Premier League (IPL) team to restart their training session following the announcement of a ‘agreement’ between India and Pakistan, TimesofIndia.com has learnt.The table-toppers hit the ground running on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans, as of now, are leading the table with 16 points and a superior net run rate of 0.793.“Yes, we have started training.The boys looked sharp, and we are ready to go,” a GT official told TimesofIndia.com.It has been reliably learnt that the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have verbally asked the franchises to assemble their squads for the remaining 16 games, which are likely to start by Friday (May 16).

GT’s full squad was part of the training session. Barring former England captain Jos Buttler and South Africa’s speedster Gerald Coetzee, all the overseas players stayed back.“Our entire squad stuck around. Only Jos and Gerald, but they will come back as required,” said the official.

GT have looked like one of the favorites to win the title. They have three batters – Sai Sudharsan (509 runs), Shubman Gill (508 runs), and Jos Buttler (500 runs) – in the fray for the Orange Cap and in the top five leading run-getters. Prasidh Krishna, with 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.65, is leading the Purple Cap race. He has been ably supported by fellow Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has 15 scalps, and Sai Kishore, with 14 wickets, who are placed at eighth and tenth in the leading wicket-takers list, respectively.The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended on Friday after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.A total of 12 league stage matches and four playoff stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament.Out of the 12 league matches, Ahmedabad is scheduled to host three games, while Lucknow and Bengaluru have two matches each to host. Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Jaipur have one match each to conduct.