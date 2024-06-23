‘Gully cricket vibes’: Virat Kohli evokes fans’ childhood memories as he goes searching for ball. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a hilarious turn of events, star batter Virat Kohli evoked fans’ childhood memories as he was seen looking for the ball beyond the boundary ropes during the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Antigua on Saturday.In what looked like a platform being used for fireworks, Kohli was seen going under it during the match to get the ball after Rishad Hossain fired it for a maximum.The incident took place on the final ball of the 17th over when Hossain slammed the Arshdeep Singh ball over the deep mid-wicket fence. As the ball sailed over the boundary cushion and the LED advertising hoardings, it somehow managed to go under the platform.Kohli was then seen going over the hoardings and snuck under the platform to get the ball.

On the match front, India inched closer to a semis berth in the T20 World Cup following their comprehensive 50-run victory against Bangladesh in a Super Eight contest.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty as India posted 196 for 5 — their highest score in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far — at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Bangladesh were never really in the chase and managed 146 for 8 in reply, succumbing to their second Group 1 defeat to be on the brink of elimination.