রবিবার , ২৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ৯ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Gully cricket vibes’: Virat Kohli evokes fans’ childhood memories as he goes searching for ball. Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৩, ২০২৪ ২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719089046 photo



msid 111195766,imgsize 68262

NEW DELHI: In a hilarious turn of events, star batter Virat Kohli evoked fans’ childhood memories as he was seen looking for the ball beyond the boundary ropes during the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Antigua on Saturday.
In what looked like a platform being used for fireworks, Kohli was seen going under it during the match to get the ball after Rishad Hossain fired it for a maximum.
The incident took place on the final ball of the 17th over when Hossain slammed the Arshdeep Singh ball over the deep mid-wicket fence. As the ball sailed over the boundary cushion and the LED advertising hoardings, it somehow managed to go under the platform.
Kohli was then seen going over the hoardings and snuck under the platform to get the ball.

On the match front, India inched closer to a semis berth in the T20 World Cup following their comprehensive 50-run victory against Bangladesh in a Super Eight contest.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty as India posted 196 for 5 — their highest score in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far — at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Bangladesh were never really in the chase and managed 146 for 8 in reply, succumbing to their second Group 1 defeat to be on the brink of elimination.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm kornofuli news
ফেরির সঙ্গে নৌকার ধাক্কা, কর্ণফুলীতে পড়ে নিখোঁজ ১
বাংলাদেশ
1719089046 photo
‘Gully cricket vibes’: Virat Kohli evokes fans’ childhood memories as he goes searching for ball. Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wrap 32 2024 06 0399c96a6afc7e017953f40a111aeb8a
Sara Ali Khan Controls Tears While Remembering SSR; Sonakshi Sinha Won’t Convert To Islam After Wedding
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm awami league
গৌরবময় পথচলার ৭৬ বছরে আওয়ামী লীগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
High court

২৯০ এমপির শপথের বৈধতা নিয়ে আপিল শুনানি মুলতবি – Corporate Sangbad

 1633501964 photo

IPL 2021: Who said what after MI crushed RR to keep their playoffs hopes alive | Cricket News

 wm hajjwomen12

এবার পুরুষ অভিভাবক ছাড়াই হজ করতে পারবেন নারীরা

 IMG 20230121 WA0001

নাগরপুরে এইচএসসি ১৯৮৬ ব্যাচ শিক্ষার্থীদের পুনর্মিলনী অনুষ্ঠিত

Here’s Why You Should Do A Social Media Cleanse During This Pandemic

 brac bank limited 1

ব্র্যাক ব্যাংকের ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 google

মানুষ চলে যায় কালের নিয়মে; মৃত্যুর পরে তার Google অ্যাকাউন্টের ডেটা নিয়ে কী করে সংস্থা ?

 wrap 3

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to Star in Reality Show, Pragathi Shetty Talks About Designing Costumes for Kantara

 lalit modi and suahmita sen vicky kaushal katrina kaif

Sushmita Breaks Silence About Relationship with Lalit Modi, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Leave for A Vacay

 wm dentap exam iklq w ery

ডেন্টাল ভর্তি পরীক্ষা ৫ মে, পরীক্ষার্থীদের জন্য বিশেষ নির্দেশনা