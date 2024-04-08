‘Hamara ladke sust murge hai’: Rohit Sharma jokes, adds to ‘garden mei ghoomne’ story | Off the field News

Rohit Sharma was at his jovial best on the latest episode of the ‘ The Great Indian Kapil Show ‘, which was aired on Netflix last week, when the captain of the Indian cricket team was reminded of the viral moment where the stump microphone caught him warning his players for being slow in the field during the Test series against England.Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were invited as guests on the show, and the duo had a blast, as did the audience.During one such moment, host Kapil Sharma asked about the presence of microphone on the stumps in matches, reminding Rohit about the incident where he was caught telling his players “koi bhi garden mei ghoomega to…’ during the second Test against England.

Replying to Kapil, Rohit said: “Kar bhi kya sakte hai, humare ladke sust murge hai. Bhaagte nahi hai (what can we do, our boys are lazy chickens; they don’t run).”

After beating England 4-1 in the five-match series against England, Rohit shared a photo on his social media account with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, acknowledging the contributions of the promising youngsters to the team’s success.

But hilariously, he captioned the photo: “Garden mein ghoomne wale bande.”