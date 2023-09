Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on September 27; live updates, live streaming details

NEW DELHI: After the historic team equestrian dressage gold, Hriday Chheda , Anush Agarwalla , Sudipti Hajela , Divyakriti Singh will be in action in the individual event on the fourth day of the Hangzhou Asian Games .

Following is India’s Day 4 schedule at the Asian Games on Wednesday, September 27.

Equestrian

5:30 AM: Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh – Dressage – Intermediate I (Individual qualification for final)

Shooting

6:30 AM: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in Skeet-50 Men’s Qualification (Phase 2)

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in Skeet-50 Team Men (Phase 2)

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon in Skeet Women’s Qualification (50 Targets) – Stage 2

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon in Skeet-50 Team Women (Phase 2)

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification Rapid

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol Team Women Rapid

Taekwondo

6:30 AM: Margerette Maria Regi vs Jui En Chang (Chinese Taipei) – Women’s -67 Kg Kyorugi – Round 16

Shivansh Tyagi vs VA Mithona (Cambodia) – Men’s – 80 Kg Kyorugi – Round of 32

Fencing

6:30 AM: Arjun, Dev, Bibish, Akash – Men’s Foil Team – Direct Elimination

Wushu

6:30 AM: Rohit Jadhav in Men’s Daoshu Final

Bridge

6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare – Men Team Round Robin – Qualification

Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel – Women Team Round Robin – Qualification

Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team – Qualification

Swimming

7:30 AM: Nina Venkatesh – Women’s 100m Butterfly (Heat 2)

Squash

7:30 AM: India vs Kuwait in Men’s Team Pool A

India vs Nepal in Women’s Team Pool B

Cycling – Track

7:30 AM: Ronaldo Singh & David Beckhame – Men’s Individual Sprint – Qualifying

7:56 AM: Sushikala Agashe & Triyasha Paul – Women’s Keirin – First Round

Swimming

7:58 AM: Mana Patel – Women’s 100m Backstroke (Heat 2)

8:12 AM: Shrihari Natraj & TG Mathew – Men’s 200m Freestyle (Heat 3)

8:34 AM: Lineysha – Women’s 100m Breaststroke (Heat 1)

Sailing

8:30 IST: Jerome Kumar S – iQFoil – Final Race

Vishnu Saravan – ILCA7 – Final Race

Nethra Kumanan – ILCA6 – Final Race

Cycling – Track

8:38 AM: Sushikala Agashe & Triyasha Paul – Women’s Keirin – Repechage

8:50 AM: Ronaldo Singh & David Beckhame – Men’s Individual Sprint – 1/16 Final Repechage

Sailing

9:30 IST: Chitresh Tatha – M Kiteboarding – Final Race

Hockey

10:15 PM: India vs Singapore in Preliminary Women’s Pool A

Fencing

10:30 AM: Ena Arora, Jyotika Dutta, Yashkeerat Kaur, Taniksha Khatri – Women’s Epee Team – Direct Elimination

Esports

11:30 AM: Vietnam vs India in League of Legends Quarterfinal 4

Wushu

12 PM: Rohit Jadhav in Men’s Gunshu Final

3×3 Basketball

12:10 PM: Macao, China vs India in Men’s Round Robin Pool C

Chess

12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika – Women’s Individual Event – Round 8

Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Kumar – Men’s Individual Event – Round 8

Tennis

After 12:30 PM: Sumit Nagal vs Zhizhen Zhang (China) – Quarterfinal – Men’s Singles

Ankitav Raina vs Haruka Kaji (Japan) – Quarterfinal – Women’s Singles

Boxing

1:15 PM: Shiva Thapa vs Kultaev Askat (Kyrgyzstan) in Men’s 57-63.5Kg – Preliminaries – R16

1:30 PM: Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (Uzbekistan) in Men’s 80-92Kg – Preliminaries – R16

Table Tennis

1:30 PM: Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar vs Sitisak Nuchchart/Napat Thanmathikom (Thailand) in Men’s Doubles Round of 64

Squash

2 PM: India vs Macao, China in Women’s Team Pool B

Chess

2:30 PM: Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika – Women’s Individual Event – Round 9

Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Kumar – Men’s Individual Event – Round 9

Tennis

After 3:30 PM: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni vs Yibing Wu/Zhizhen Zhang (China) – Quarterfinal – Men’s Doubles

Yuki Bhambari & Ankita Raina vs Francis Alcantara & Alex Eala (Philippines) – Round of 16 – Mixed Doubles

Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale vs Shinji Hazawa & Ayano Shimizu – Round of 16 – Mixed Doubles

Table Tennis

3:50 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) in Mixed Doubles Round of 32

4:25 PM: Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula vs Chi Cheng Cheong/Hui Li Seak (Macao, China) in Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Squash

4:30 PM: India vs Pakistan in Men’s Team Pool A

Handball

4:30 PM: India vs Hong Kong, China in Women’s Preliminary Round Group B

3×3 Basketball

4:55 PM: China vs India in Women’s Round Robin Pool A

Wushu

5 PM: Roshibina Devi Naorem vs Nguyen (Vietnam) – Semifinals

Boxing

5:15 PM: Nikhat Zareen vs C Bak (Korea) – Women’s 50Kg – Round of 16

Basketball

5:30 PM: India vs Indonesia in Women’s Preliminary Round Group A

All the Hangzhou Asian Games action is being telecast and live stream on Sony Liv app and Sony Sports Networks.









