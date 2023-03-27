সোমবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hardeep Puri’s Take on Cong’s Protest, Rahul’s Savarkar Remarks    

মার্চ ২৭, ২০২৩
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: ANI)
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: ANI)

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s recent Savarkar remarks, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, ‘You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji? As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse’s race’

Taking a swipe at Opposition’s ‘black’ protest in Parliament over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday advised the party to do some serious introspection.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s recent Savarkar remark, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji? As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse’s race.”

PARLIAMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

“Kaha bhagwan Ram and kaha these guys…The other day he said I am not apologising because I am not Savarkar… You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji? As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse’s race,” Hardeep Puri said.

WATCH HERE:

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. Addressing a press conference in Delhi over his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone”.

ALSO READ: ‘One Doesn’t Become Brave…’ Shiv Sena Warns Rahul on Veer Savarkar, Says Won’t Tolerate ‘Insults’

Hardeep Singh Puri further said that Congress really deserves to do some serious introspection. “You know, lines of propriety, what is accepted in political discourse, legal system… being convicted by a court and then there are automatic procedures. And to bring in these kind of melodramatics? I mean the people of India will judge them for what they are.”

Democracy is about the executive, the legislature, the judiciary. Fight court’s action in the court. And then you are invoking Mahabharat, Savarkarkya ho raha hai ye? [what is happening?]” Puri added.

Wearing black clothes, several opposition MPs on Monday took out a march from parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the government over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The protesters, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government.

Holding a huge “Satyamev Jayate” banner and placards with “save democracy” written on them, the MPs proceeded towards Vijay Chowk where they staged a sit-in.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

Nayanika Sengupta

Nayanika Sengupta

A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com





