খেলাধুলা

Hardik Pandya drops new post featuring Mahieka Sharma; photos and playful car-wash video go viral | Watch | Off the field News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Hardik Pandya drops new post featuring Mahieka Sharma; photos and playful car-wash video go viral | Watch | Off the field News


Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma (Insta)

Hardik Pandya seems to be in a new and happier phase of his life. After his much-talked-about separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, the Indian all-rounder has been spotted spending quality time with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. On Tuesday, Hardik took to Instagram to share a few candid photos that quickly caught the internet’s attention. In one of them, he’s seen washing a car with Mahieka, both of them smiling and teasing each other playfully. Several other posts feature the two together, hinting that the cricketer is no longer hiding his relationship.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma​

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma

The photo series also included moments of his holiday, where Hardik looked relaxed and content, spending time with his son Agastya. Fans were quick to notice a new sense of calm and happiness in the all-rounder, who has often kept his private life away from the spotlight.Click here to watch Hardik Pandya fun car-wash video with Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma​

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma

Mahieka, who has worked with top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre and has appeared in films and brand campaigns, seems to share a close bond with Hardik. Earlier this year, the couple made their relationship public when Hardik chose to make it official just ahead of his birthday on October 11, marking a new chapter in his personal and emotional life.Hardik and Natasa’s story, once a fairytale romance, began in 2020 when the duo tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown and welcomed their son Agastya soon after. Over time, however, reports of differences between the two began to surface, and after months of speculation, they officially confirmed their separation in July 2024, choosing to part ways on amicable terms.Hardik, who missed the Asia Cup final against Pakistan due to a left quadriceps injury and later sat out the ODI and T20I series against Australia, is expected to return to action during India’s upcoming white-ball series against South Africa in November–December.





Source link

