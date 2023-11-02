বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Hardik Pandya is not available for Sri Lanka match: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২, ২০২৩ ৫:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1698881201 photo


NEW DELHI: India will continue to miss their injured vice-captain Hardik Pandya in the World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, as confirmed by captain Rohit Sharma. However, Rohit added that the all-rounder’s progress in recovering from an ankle injury was promising.
Pandya sustained the injury while attempting to block a shot with his foot during India’s seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.As a result, he was absent from India’s victories over England and New Zealand.

“His procedure after the injury is very positive. Right now, he is not available for tomorrow’s match,” Rohit told reporters on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. “Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see him as soon as possible.”

Rohit’s team has lived up to their reputation as favorites for the 50-over showpiece event by triumphing in all six of their round-robin matches. As they take on Sri Lanka, they aim to secure their spot in the last four.

India in ICC World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has managed to win two out of their six games.
Rohit emphasised that if the conditions are conducive to slow bowling, the hosts will not hesitate to include three frontline spinners in their lineup.
“All sorts of combination are possible,” Rohit said. “In this tournament you’ve seen that spinners are actually the ones stopping that run flow in the middle overs.

India vs Srilanka

“I’m keeping my options open… Our spinners have got so much skill in these conditions.”
Worsening air quality in Mumbai has also been a big talking point during the tournament with England’s Joe Root complaining about difficulty in breathing after the team’s 229-run loss to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium.
Rohit, who hails from Mumbai and leads the local Indian Premier League franchise, had earlier posted on social media a picture of the Mumbai haze taken from his flight.

Fans celebrate as India thrash defending champions England in style, Rohit Sharma plays a captain’s knock

“In an ideal world, you don’t want a situation like this,” Rohit said. “I’m pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid these kind of situations.
“But obviously, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids, obviously, it’s quite important that they get to live without any fear… we have to look after our future generation.”
(With Reuters Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1698881201 photo
Hardik Pandya is not available for Sri Lanka match: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 11 01T220307.343
ঠিক এই ভাবে খান ছোট এলাচ, হুহু করে কমবে ব্লাড সুগার! এক মশলার একশো উপকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
img 0849 2023 11 b80c89f3962e0f5f93b2d9c90c40fc05 16x9
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat On His Birthday Eve With Banners, Customised Flags; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
New Project 19
দাম ৯৫ হাজার! Oppo Find N3 Flip-র জন্য এত খরচ? কী এমন আছে এই ফোনে, রইল তালিকা Phone Review how is oppo find N3 flip if worth the price – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 592301302431887 1

মজুরি নিয়ে চা শ্রমিকদের সাথে তামাশা বন্ধ করুণ : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm Mohiuddin ctg

মীরসরাই ট্র্যাজেডি: রেলকে দুষলেন মহিউদ্দিন রনি

 received 624768846241961

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিচুর গায়ে তাপের ক্ষত, লোকসানের শঙ্কায় বাগানীরা

 bike

Hero HF Deluxe: দু’চাকার শখ, পেট্রোলের দাম নিয়ে চিন্তা! সস্তায় এর থেকে ভাল মাইলেজ দেওয়া বাইক আর নেই

 wm Ex SUST Students HumanChain at CTG PressClub 17 01 2022

শাবিপ্রবিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর হামলার প্রতিবাদ চট্টগ্রামে

 shutterstock 346227815

Prince Charles Names Autumn Garden in Balmoral After Eldest Grandson Prince George

 IMG 20220302 WA0014

সাতক্ষীরায় সাজ সকালে সড়কে ঝরল সাবেক ইউপি সদস্যের প্রাণ

 wm information minster 16

‘ফখরুলের বক্তব্যে পরিষ্কার হামলায় বিএনপি-জামাতের ইন্ধন ছিল’

 wm 1 1

কুকুর বাঁচাতে ভাল্লুকের সঙ্গে কিশোরীর লড়াই

 wm Chittagong University 1 800x416

চবিতে আন্দোলনরত শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর ছাত্রলীগের হামলা