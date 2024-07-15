Hardik Pandya receives warm welcome in Vadodara, holds roadshow to celebrate Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was given a warm reception in his hometown of Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday following his triumph in the T20 World Cup .The 30-year-old participated in a roadshow to celebrate the team’s victory, where many fans gathered to welcome him. Krunal Pandya , Hardik’s brother, was also present at the event, reported ANI.

Despite facing injuries and controversies in the recent past, Hardik delivered when it mattered most, playing a crucial role in India’s ICC T20 World Cup success.

In the final against South Africa, he took the vital wicket of Heinrich Klaasen during the 177-run chase and bowled the decisive final over, dismissing David Miller and turning the game in India’s favor.

This tournament served as a redemption story for Hardik, who had been booed in nearly every stadium across India during the IPL 2024 after taking over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma.

The all-rounder, who was returning to the game after an ankle injury in the previous year’s 50-over World Cup, faced online trolling and fan wars, with accusations of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit, and his former team, Gujarat Titans (GT), which he had led to an IPL title in 2022.

India’s 11-year-long ICC trophy drought came to an end as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik (3/20), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) played pivotal roles in the Men in Blue’s seven-run victory over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29.

Virat’s masterful innings helped India reach 176/7 in their 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya pace choked on the Proteas as India snatched the match from a losing position, restricting South Africa to 169/8 in their allotted overs.