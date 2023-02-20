Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first cricketer to play 150 T20Is | Cricket News

???? Milestone Alert ????First woman cricketer to play 1⃣5⃣0⃣ T20Is ???? ????Congratulations to #TeamIndia captain… https://t.co/D2gzRkjEYT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 1676896607000

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur created a record of playing the most number of T20Is when she led her team in the Women’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Monday at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.The 33-year-old Harmanpreet became the first cricketer ever (men or women) to get to the milestone of 150 matches in the shortest format of the game.

“It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games,” Harmanpreet said after winning the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the tournament.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is second on the list with 143 appearances to her name so far while Danni Wyatt represented England in 141 T20Is.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sits atop the list in men’s T20Is with 148 T20Is followed by Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (124) and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (122).