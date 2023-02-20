সোমবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first cricketer to play 150 T20Is | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৩ ৭:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1676900996 photo



msid 98097888,imgsize 43412

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur created a record of playing the most number of T20Is when she led her team in the Women’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Monday at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
The 33-year-old Harmanpreet became the first cricketer ever (men or women) to get to the milestone of 150 matches in the shortest format of the game.

“It (playing 150 T20I games) means a lot, I got an emotional message from my team-mates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games,” Harmanpreet said after winning the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the tournament.
New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is second on the list with 143 appearances to her name so far while Danni Wyatt represented England in 141 T20Is.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sits atop the list in men’s T20Is with 148 T20Is followed by Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (124) and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (122).





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm MAYORNASIR
‘সেই পাকিস্তান এখন দেউলিয়া’
বাংলাদেশ
1676900996 photo
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first cricketer to play 150 T20Is | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
pic 1
Cholesterol: কোলেস্টেরল বাড়ায় হার্ট অ্যাটাক, স্ট্রোকের ঝুঁকি! সাবধান হন, এই ৫টা খাবার কোলেস্টেরল কমায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shehnaaz gill 13
Shehnaaz Gill Says She Does Not Believe In Marriage Days After Revealing She Is Not In a Relationship
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
৪৫ শতাংশ মহার্ঘভাতা নিশ্চিত করতে আইন প্রণয়ন করছে সরকার

৪৫ শতাংশ মহার্ঘভাতা নিশ্চিত করতে আইন প্রণয়ন করছে সরকার

 sonia rahul

BJP on Cancellation of FCRA Licences of RGF, RGCT

 1627283897 news18 logo

Fox Scores Ratings Win As World Series Viewership Rebounds

 wm FOOD

পেনিনসুলায় চলছে ছয় দেশের বৈচিত্র্যময় ‘খাবার উৎসব’

 pioneer ins

পাইওনিয়ার ইন্স্যুরেন্স নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

 1631389011 photo

India vs England: ECB likely to write to ICC to decide on outcome of fifth Test | Cricket News

 iPhone 1

iPhone Users Facing iOS 15.4 Battery Issue, Apple Has This Advice For You

 1598975225 news18 east india default image4

Khela Hobe Divas Being Planned To Remember Football Fans Killed 40 Years Ago: Mamata

 arjun 1

Arjun Kanungo Says KK’s Death Was Avoidable, Reveals What Happened When He Performed at Same Venue

 1627459983 chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel

Twitter Spat between Chhattisgarh CM and BJP Leaders over Acquisition of College