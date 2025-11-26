বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Harmer hammer for India: South African spinner surpasses Dale Steyn; breaks multiple records | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
South Africa’s Simon Harmer bowls a delivery during the fifth day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: South Africa clinched a historic Test series win in India on Wednesday after defeating the hosts by 408 runs in the second Test in Guwahati. The margin marked India’s biggest defeat in terms of runs and gave South Africa their first series win in the country in 25 years.The loss also meant India were whitewashed at home for the second time in last 13 months, affecting their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India have now lost five home Tests — three against New Zealand last year and two in this series.The key figure in South Africa’s series win was off-spinner Simon Harmer, whose performance became one of the defining factor of the series. “It’s been a long road, 10 years later back here and completely different feeling. I’m going to leave with fonder memories compared to the last time. Getting over the line as a team over this Indian team is a hell of an effort,” Harmer, who won the Player of the Series awrd, said after the Guwahati Test.Harmer finished the two-match series with 17 wickets at an average of 8.94 and a strike rate of 28. Among bowlers who have taken at least 15 wickets in an away Test series after World War II, only Courtney Walsh has a better series average — 16 wickets at 8.25 in New Zealand in 1994-95. Harmer also became the South African bowler with the most Test wickets in India (27), surpassing Dale Steyn (26).India, set a target of 549, were expected to resist on the final day, but the batting unit fell without much fight on a pitch offering sharp bounce and turn. India were bowled out for 140 in 63.5 overs. Marco Jansen completed the win with a one-handed catch that ended the innings, capping a match in which he contributed with both bat and ball.South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, secured a series victory that will remain significant for the team. Harmer’s impact across the two Tests remained the defining factor of the contest.





