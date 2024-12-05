‘Haven’t received all my contract money’: Imran Tahir blasts Bangladesh Premier League side for unpaid dues | Cricket News

Imran Tahir (Photo Credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Veteran spinner Imran Tahir made headlines for his comments at the toss ahead of the game between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders in Providence on Wednesday.

He openly addressed unpaid dues from his time with the Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Speaking at the toss, Tahir candidly expressed his frustration, revealing that the unresolved financial issue had become a personal motivation for him to perform at his best in the Global Super League encounter.

“We want to win every game; that’s what we’re here for,” he said, before revealing a deeper, personal stake.

“Today’s game especially, I want to win it for Guyana and for personal reasons as well. I played for Rangpur Riders last year in the BPL and haven’t received all my contract money. That’s motivating me today. I want to do really well against them,” he declared, with his frustration palpable.

He also underscored the contrast between the host country’s hospitality and the treatment he endured.

“We want to show them that Guyana welcomes them. They bring their local players here, earn some money, play good cricket , and we’ll show them that we’re better humans than them,” Tahir said, delivering a pointed message.

Despite his spirited leadership, Guyana fell short in the chase.

Rangpur Riders, led by a standout performance from Khushdil Shah, defended a modest 117-run total.

Shah’s gritty 58 off 47 balls earned him the Player of the Match award, as Rangpur claimed victory by 15 runs.

The Warriors, plagued by poor starts and losing wickets in clusters, managed only 102 in 19.1 overs. Tahir himself delivered with the ball, claiming 2 for 24 in his four overs, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.