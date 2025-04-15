‘He became captain and everything changed’: Harbhajan Singh calls MS Dhoni ‘Baahubali’ after CSK beat LSG | Cricket News

MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a vintage, unbeaten 26 off 11 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Stadium.

While the victory was just CSK’s second this season, the return of Dhoni the finisher — especially while leading the side again — sparked massive praise, notably from former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“MS Dhoni is Baahubali,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel. “The captain showed the world what he could do when he came out to bat higher up the order. No.9 doesn’t suit him at all. He batted superbly and helped Shivam Dube as well. Dhoni has the Midas touch. He turned back the clock.”

Dhoni, who walked in with 56 needed off 30 balls, stitched an unbeaten 57-run stand with Dube to seal the win. Harbhajan believes captaincy has re-energised Dhoni.

“He just became the captain, and everything has changed. He bats differently. The team under him plays differently. The bowling changes were brilliant. He came at the right time and shifted the momentum back.”

Dhoni also reached a historic milestone during the game, becoming the first IPL player to complete 200 dismissals .

“Even his run-out of Abdul Samad… he has the luck factor. When Dhoni is there, anything is possible,” Harbhajan added.