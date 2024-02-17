শনিবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘He can get 100s everywhere and I think he will be…’: Kevin Pietersen hails centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal |

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৪ ৭:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen hailed rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a century on Saturday, stating that the young Indian batter can get hundreds everywhere the way he has been performing over the last couple of weeks.
Jaiswal’s magnificent century played a pivotal role as India reached a total of 196/2 at stumps on the third day of the third Test against England in Rajkot.This substantial score extended India’s overall lead to 322 runs, firmly strengthening their position in the match.

Pietersen took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, soon after Jaiswal’s ton to share his feelings, saying, “And watching Jaiswal very closely over the last couple weeks, he CAN get 100s everywhere and I think he will be a GREAT of the game one day!”

Jaiswal’s dazzling innings saw him achieve his third career Test century in a remarkable 122 balls. His whirlwind knock included an impressive display of power, featuring five sixes and nine fours, highlighting the aggressive and commanding nature of his batting.
Jaiswal, who retired hurt after scoring 104 in 133 balls, forged a formidable 155-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the second wicket before leaving the field.
Unfortunately, Jaiswal’s innings was curtailed as he grappled with discomfort from back spasms. Acknowledging his effort, the crowd gave him a standing ovation as he walked off the field.

Jaiswal’s outstanding performance comes on the back of his maiden double century in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, where he scored an impressive 209 runs off 290 balls.





Source link

