He has got something different: Rohit Sharma on Varun Chakaravarthy selection masterstroke | Cricket News

Varun Chakaravarthy and Rohit Sharma (AP photo)

NEW DELHI: Skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said the X-factor mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy brings, influenced his selection for India’s Champions Trophy last group match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Varun delivered an outstanding performance, picking 5 for 42 as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs to set-sup semi-final with Australia.

“He has got something different about him, so wanted to try and see what he had to offer. We got to think a little about what to do for the next game, it’s a good headache. If he gets it right, it’s very difficult to read him,” Rohit said of Chakaravarthy at the presentation ceremony.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

In the first semi-final India face Australia on Tuesday in Dubai, while New Zealand will play South Africa in Lahore in the second semi-final the following day.

“It will be a good game, Australia has a rich history of playing well in ICC tournaments, but is is about us and what we want to do on that particular day. It will be a great contest, looking forward to that. Hopefully we can stitch one towards us.”

“Critical to possibly win every game and doing everything right in a short tournament. Important to correct mistakes quickly, and that’s where we know if your team is going up or going down.

“Important to finish on a high. We played a perfect game. It was important at that stage (after being 30/3) to build a partnership, and I thought we got to a good total.”

Varun, who earned Player of the Match honors, learned about his selection the night before the game.

“I did feel nervous in the initial stages. I have not played many matches for India in the ODI format but as the game went on I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas and Hardik were talking to me and that helped,” Chakaravarthy said.

“I found out last night (that I would be playing). It was not a rank turner, but if you bowled in the right places it was giving help.”