রবিবার , ২৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১০ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘He sealed the game…’: Sachin Tendulkar praises Harshit Rana’s last-over heroics | Cricket News

মার্চ ২৪, ২০২৪ ১:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a nail-biting victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a mere four runs, propelled by stellar performances from Andre Russell and Harshit Rana. Despite the explosive batting display by Sunrisers’ Heinrich Klaasen, who notched an impressive 63 off just 29 balls, it was the tense final over that ultimately determined the outcome of the match at Eden Gardens.
Needing 13 runs in the last over, Sunrisers’ hopes rested on Klaasen’s shoulders as he continued his aggressive assault. However, Rana, entrusted with the daunting task of defending the target, displayed remarkable calmness under pressure.

Despite conceding a six on the first delivery, Rana swiftly turned the tide by dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed and Klaasen in quick succession, sealing Kolkata’s victory in dramatic fashion.

Following Rana’s heroics, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to commend the young pacer’s courage and tactical brilliance. Tendulkar also praised the impactful contributions of Russell, Klaasen, and Kolkata’s Phil Salt, highlighting their pivotal roles in shaping the outcome of the match.
“We witnessed 2 wonderful knocks by @Russell12A and Klaasen today. @PhilSalt1 led the charge first, followed by some brilliant power-hitting by Russell. Heinrich Klaasen ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to the target but some courageous bowling in the final over by Harshit Rana sealed the game,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The match served as a testament to the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, with momentum swinging back and forth until the very last ball. Kolkata’s victory underscored their resilience under pressure, while Sunrisers’ valiant effort fell agonizingly short in the end.





