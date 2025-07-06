Advertise here
রবিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘He wants son-in-law treatment’: Gautam Gambhir playfully calls out India star’s ‘demanding attitude’ – Watch | Cricket News

জুলাই ৬, ২০২৫ ৪:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir showed a refreshingly candid and humorous side of himself, delighting fans who are used to his famously stern demeanour. Appearing alongside Team India stars Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal, Gambhir was at ease as Kapil Sharma playfully prodded him with questions about his serious image and his interactions with players.When Kapil asked the audience to guess which player had a “demanding attitude”, one quick-witted audience member shouted, “I am guessing Hardik Pandya!” Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!With a smile, Gambhir confirmed the guess in his own style, saying, “Usko khatirdaari bhi aise hi chahiye, daamad wali” — suggesting that Pandya expects the kind of pampering typically reserved for a son-in-law. Watch:The audience burst into laughter, and the moment quickly went viral for its rare glimpse into the lighter side of Gambhir.In another segment, Kapil asked the burning question many fans have wondered for years: why does Gambhir always appear so serious? To that, Gambhir responded thoughtfully, “I stay serious so that others can smile. Someone has to take that role.” The comment, though delivered lightly, gave fans a glimpse into his mindset, driven by responsibility, focus, and a commitment to team success.

The former opener also opened up about his intense on-field persona, saying, “People say I fight during matches. But whom am I fighting for? It’s always for my country, never for myself.” His words struck a chord with viewers, who appreciated his fierce dedication to the national team.Fresh off India’s recent Champions Trophy win, Gambhir’s appearance showed that behind the no-nonsense attitude is a man deeply committed to the game and the nation.





