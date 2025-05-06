Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৬ মে ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

‘He will play’: CSK bowling coach gives fitness update on MS Dhoni | Cricket News

মে ৬, ২০২৫
Chennai Super Kings’ star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed practice for the second consecutive day at Eden Gardens, but bowling coach Eric Simons confirmed he will play in Wednesday’s crucial Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which could be his last competitive game at the venue.The 43-year-old Dhoni’s absence from practice left many fans disappointed who had gathered at Eden Gardens on Tuesday hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite player.Simons assured that Dhoni is “fine” and “will play” the match, which is a must-win game for the home team.“Yes, he’s expected to play tomorrow. With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he’s ready. So no issues, he just knows when he is prepared and when he’s not,” Simons said.Dhoni recently resumed captaincy duties after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined with an injury.“You see MS Dhoni as the cricketer, we always see MS Dhoni as the man who is a remarkable individual. His influence on the team, his ability to nurture Rutu, to nurture young cricketers is what’s legendary about him,” Simons explained.“His influence is always there. Sure, he now makes the final decisions on movements of fields but his influence — whether he was captain or not — was always there without imposing. He doesn’t impose himself on anybody,” Simons added.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?The transition in leadership has been smooth, according to Simons.“From selection conversations to tactics on the field to taking over from someone like him, what made it easier is the way that MS handles those moments. He’s a remarkable man from that perspective, and it’s been pretty smooth for him to step into the role again. Rutu is still around, still part of the conversations,” Simons stated.Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated this season.

What went wrong with CSK in IPL 2025

Despite the elimination, Simons emphasized the team’s continued commitment.“Absolutely not going through the motions. There’s been some really good work done, discussions around individuals and for us as a team. Obviously, we’re a franchise that has a rich history of winning and doing particularly well. It’s obviously not a great place to be in, but it’s been a very rewarding place for us to look at it from a different perspective and from a growth of individuals. It’s still been a very rewarding period for us,” Simons concluded.The five-time champions will face Kolkata Knight Riders in what could be Dhoni’s final appearance at the iconic Eden Gardens.





