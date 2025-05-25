Heinrich Klaasen goes berserk, blasts third-fastest century in IPL history | Cricket News

In a thrilling IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Delhi, Heinrich Klaasen etched his name into IPL history by scoring one of the fastest hundreds ever recorded in the tournament. Klaasen smashed a blistering 105* off just 39 balls, marking the fastest century of IPL 2025 so far and ranking fourth on the all-time fastest hundreds list. The match, which was the 68th of the IPL season, saw SRH elect to bat first after winning the toss. They went on to post a mammoth total of 278/3 — the third highest team score in IPL history. Travis Head contributed a classy 76 off 40 balls, while Abhishek Sharma provided quickfire support with 32 off 16 deliveries. Ishan Kishan added 29 runs off 20 balls, and Aniket Verma remained unbeaten on 13 off 6 balls, helping SRH set a daunting target for KKR.Heinrich Klaasen Joins Elite List with Fastest Hundred in IPL History Klaasen’s century was a highlight of the innings, reaching the milestone in just 37 balls and surpassing several legendary knocks. To put his achievement in perspective, here are the fastest IPL hundreds by balls faced: Chris Gayle (RCB) – 30 balls vs Pune Warriors India, Bengaluru, 2013 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) – 35 balls vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur, 2025 Yusuf Pathan (RR) – 37 balls vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 2010 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 37 balls vs KKR, Delhi, 2025* David Miller (KXIP) – 38 balls vs RCB, Mohali, 2013

Speaking after the match, Klaasen expressed relief and satisfaction after a tough season: “Very pleased, it’s been a long season of disappointment. Luckily, I stuck to my processes and found my form now. The franchise spent a lot of time and money to play this brand of cricket, and it was up to us to step up to the mantle.” On his aggressive batting approach, Klaasen added: “On the pitch, I tried to hit every ball for six. There was a spell from Narine where it was quite difficult, but I tried to improvise. The hard lengths are a bit tougher to play.”Quiz: Who’s that IPL player? He also touched on his role batting at number three: “I’m a situation player, that’s the idea in the dugout. If we lose a wicket after the powerplay or just at the end of the powerplay, then I just go in. If we lose a wicket earlier, then it doesn’t quite work out. For me, it’s just a number; it all depends on the team situation.”

Most 250-plus totals in T20s

5 – SRH3 – India3 – Surrey

Multiple IPL hundreds from No.3 or lower

3 – AB de Villiers3 – Sanju Samson2 – Suryakumar Yadav2 – Heinrich Klaasen*



9 sixes by Klaasen

in this innings is the second-most by an SRH batter after 10 sixes by Abhishek Sharma against PBKS at Hyderabad earlier this season.

19 sixes by SRH

are also the second most for them in an innings after 22 sixes against DC and RCB on two separate occasions last year.

Most sixes in the IPL since 2024

76 – Nicholas Pooran (Ball/6s: 7.06)70 – Abhishek Sharma (6.62)62 – Heinrich Klaasen (8.92)60 – Riyan Parag (10.33)57 – Virat Kohli (15.01)Klaasen’s electrifying innings not only helped SRH set a record total but also demonstrated his incredible power-hitting ability, thrilling fans and putting the team in a commanding position. SRH’s 278/3 is now the third highest total in IPL history, underscoring the dominance of their batting lineup in this game.



