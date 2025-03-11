Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১১ মার্চ ২০২৫
  /  খেলাধুলা

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১১, ২০২৫ ৯:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
High-stakes boxing federation elections may pit BJP's Anurag Thakur vs incumbent Ajay Singh | Boxing News

Anurag Thakur (Photo Source: X)

NEW DELHI: Of late, elections to national sports federations have garnered much attention. This time, in an interesting twist, the boxing body’s polls pit a seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavyweight against the incumbent, who too shares close ties with the ruling dispensation.
In a high-stakes battle for the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) president’s post, senior BJP leader and former sports minister Anurag Thakur appears poised to challenge the incumbent Ajay Singh, who is co-founder and owner of SpiceJet airlines, in the March 28 elections here.

TOI has reliably learnt that on Monday Thakur’s name was nominated as one of the two representatives attending the BFI elections from Himachal Pradesh (HP) by the state’s boxing association. As per the norms, each member state, union territory and affiliate, nominates two representatives for voting. Rajesh Bhandari is the other representative from HP being the BFI’s current vice-president from North Zone.
Both Thakur – BJP’s Member of Parliament from Hamirpur – and Bhandari will cast their votes as electoral college members.
“Monday was the final day to submit names to the BFI’s office. The election notification will be issued shortly. A majority of the state member associations desired Thakur to contest for the president’s post. Several associations have sought leadership change and Thakur emerges as a logical choice, having served in different roles both as a seasoned politician and experienced sports administrator.
“With Thakur’s participation, it’s evident he will pursue nothing less than the presidential position. Only upon confirmation of BFI voters’ support for his candidature did he proceed to submit his name within the electoral college. A formal announcement will follow in subsequent days. We are waiting for the election schedule,” a source familiar with the development disclosed.
Thakur has been associated with the HP boxing association since 2008, having served as its patron and executive committee member. He was also the state’s Olympic Association’s (HPOA) president and the ex-chief of the Indian cricket board (BCCI).
Undeterred by the development, it has been learnt that Singh will be contesting for the top post for the third consecutive time.
“The country’s national sports code allows him one more term (of four years) as president, so there’s no question of him not contesting. He will definitely be filing his candidature, irrespective of whoever he faces in the elections,” another source added.





Source link

