Hit on helmet, Virat Kohli does this during RCB vs CSK match- WATCH | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is never one to hold back. Known for his fierce on-field presence, he once again won hearts with his reaction during the IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

During the 11th over, Kohli was struck on the helmet by a sharp bouncer from Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana . Attempting a pull shot, he misjudged the delivery, and the ball crashed into his helmet. Pathirana immediately checked on him, receiving a reassuring thumbs-up from Kohli, signaling that he was fine to continue. As per protocol, Kohli also underwent a mandatory concussion check before resuming his innings.

On the very next ball, Pathirana bowled an identical delivery—only this time, Kohli was ready. He dispatched it for a six, followed by a four, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

CSK, however, endured a 50-run defeat at Chepauk, marking their first home loss to RCB in 17 years.

Chasing 197, CSK struggled to build momentum, finishing at 146/8 in 20 overs. Captain Rajat Patidar’s 51 anchored Bengaluru’s innings, guiding them to 196-7 despite Afghan left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad removing Phil Salt early and Kohli in the middle overs.

Kohli contributed 31 off 30 balls.

With consecutive away wins against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, RCB have kicked off their IPL campaign on a high, eyeing their maiden title.