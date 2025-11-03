How 2025 became sport’s greatest redemption story — when Tottenham, PSG, RCB, South Africa and India Women ended their curses | Cricket News

South Africa WTC win, India Women’s World Cup, RCB win IPL

There are sporting curses, and then there are decades of emotional torment disguised as loyalty. In 2025, four of the most long-suffering fan bases on the planet — Tottenham Hotspur followers, South African cricket fans, PSG loyalists, and RCB supporters — finally experienced what had long seemed impossible: the taste of real triumph after generations of heartbreak and ridicule. And just when it appeared that redemption stories had reached their limit, India’s women joined the party. They lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup for the very first time, sealing a year where mockery turned to magic and despair gave way to glory.

Tottenham Hotspur – The Night “Spursy” Was Buried in Bilbao

On 21 May 2025, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1–0 in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao. Brennan Johnson’s deflected strike in the 42nd minute was the sort of goal that normally punished Spurs, not rewarded them. But this time, fate chose differently. It was Tottenham’s first major trophy in 17 years and their first European title since 1984. Ange Postecoglou’s side had barely survived a Premier League campaign that saw them finish 17th, yet in Europe they turned into warriors. Son Heung-min, their captain and symbol of resilience, summed it up with a smile: “Let’s say I’m a legend.” That was the night the word “Spursy” finally lost its meaning.

South Africa – The Redemption That Took a Generation

No team has carried more heartbreak than South Africa. From the 1999 World Cup semi-final chaos to endless knockout collapses, they were branded with the cruel title of “chokers.” But at Lord’s in June 2025, they finally erased that label. Aiden Markram’s 136 anchored their innings, Kagiso Rabada tore through Australia’s line-up with a five-wicket haul, and Temba Bavuma, despite carrying an injury, guided his side to the finish line in the World Test Championship final. It was their first ICC title since 1998, and a long-awaited moment of peace for a nation that had suffered enough.

Paris Saint-Germain – From Billion-Dollar Brand to Real Belief

For years, PSG were seen as football’s most expensive joke — a club overflowing with cash but lacking character. That perception changed in May 2025 when they dismantled Inter Milan 5–0 in the Champions League final. Gone were the global superstars who played for headlines instead of heart. In their place stood young French talents like Désiré Doué and Senny Mayulu, who embodied the club’s rebirth. Luis Enrique reshaped PSG into a team that fought for the shirt rather than the spotlight. For the first time, their success felt earned.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – When the Meme Became Reality

“Ee Sala Cup Namde” had long been the punchline of the IPL, a phrase filled with hope but drowned in failure. Yet on 3 June 2025, RCB finally delivered on their promise. Under Rajat Patidar’s composed captaincy, Virat Kohli’s unshakable determination, and Krunal Pandya’s tight death overs, RCB edged past Punjab Kings in a tense final. The match drew a record 169 million viewers as Kohli, after 18 years of pursuit, finally held the trophy that had haunted him for so long. Bengaluru’s streets erupted in joy. The wait was over.

India Women – History Written in Blue

The most emotional triumph of the year arrived at DY Patil Stadium, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women’s World Cup — their first-ever world title. At just 21, Shafali Verma, drafted in as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal, played the innings of her life. She smashed 87 off 78 balls and claimed two wickets, earning the Player of the Match award as the youngest cricketer in history to do so in a World Cup final. “God sent me to do something good,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion. Deepti Sharma, calm and composed, produced an all-round masterclass — scoring a vital fifty and taking five wickets in the same match. She finished the tournament with 215 runs and 22 wickets, becoming the Player of the Tournament. “I dedicate this trophy to my parents,” she said, holding her medal close. After years of near misses in 2005 and 2017, India’s women had finally climbed the summit. As Harmanpreet put it, “We were waiting for this moment. Now we want to make this a habit.”

The Verdict

The year 2025 will be remembered as the moment when sporting misfortune finally ran out of excuses. From London to Paris, Johannesburg to Bengaluru, the teams that had carried the weight of endless jokes and shattered dreams finally found redemption. These victories were not strokes of luck. They came from years of rebuilding, belief, and patience under pressure. The world’s most mocked teams learned how to finish what they started. And in doing so, they reminded every fan still waiting for their turn that hope, no matter how faint, can eventually win.