বৃহস্পতিবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

How Rahul Dravid became cricket's most reliable 'Wall' | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১২, ২০২৪ ১০:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
How Rahul Dravid became cricket’s most reliable ‘Wall’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Legendary Rahul Dravid is often called ‘The Wall‘ and its because of his exceptional defensive skills and unwavering reliability as a batsman.
The story behind this nickname is a testament to his playing style and impact on the game.
Early Days and Reputation
Dravid’s journey in the Indian cricket team began at The Lord’s in June, 1996 against England. From the start, it was clear that he was not just another talented player; he had a unique ability to absorb pressure and anchor innings, which set him apart.His technique was characterized by a solid, unshakable defense, making him particularly formidable against pace and spin alike.
The Nickname
The nickname ‘The Wall’ began to take shape as Dravid’s career progressed. His ability to bat for long periods and his consistent performances under pressure earned him this moniker. Unlike many cricketers who might play flashy shots or rely on aggressive tactics, Dravid’s approach was more about meticulous technique and mental fortitude.
In the famous Test match against Australia in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Dravid’s defensive prowess was on full display. He, along with VVS Laxman, played a monumental innings that led India to an historic victory in Kolkata.
Dravid’s innings, where he faced over 350 deliveries in the second innings, was a masterclass in concentration and technique. The performance and others like it, cemented his reputation as ‘The Wall’.
Impact and Legacy
Dravid’s ability to withstand relentless pressure and his methodical approach to batting made him a reliable pillar for the Indian team. His name became synonymous with resilience and stability. He was known for his impeccable technique, his patience, and his ability to play long innings, often in challenging conditions.
Beyond his playing days, Dravid’s influence continued as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring roles.
His philosophy of hard work, discipline, and perseverance shaped the next generation of cricketers.
In essence, Dravid’s nickname reflects his extraordinary skill in standing firm against the most formidable bowlers and his unwavering reliability, making him one of the most respected and admired cricketers in the history of the game.





বৃহৎ জনগোষ্ঠীর বিশ্বাসের আলোকে শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা ঢেলে সাজাতে হবে
বৃহৎ জনগোষ্ঠীর বিশ্বাসের আলোকে শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা ঢেলে সাজাতে হবে
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 12, 2024): Viraj Ghelani Calls Jawan Cameo His ‘Worst Experience’; Ex-R&AW Chief Dulat Reveals IC814 ‘Ghost’ Passenger
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 12, 2024): Viraj Ghelani Calls Jawan Cameo His ‘Worst Experience’; Ex-R&AW Chief Dulat Reveals IC814 ‘Ghost’ Passenger
How Rahul Dravid became cricket’s most reliable ‘Wall’ | Cricket News
How Rahul Dravid became cricket’s most reliable ‘Wall’ | Cricket News
টাঙ্গাইলের নবাগত জেলা প্রশাসক শরিফা হক
টাঙ্গাইলের নবাগত জেলা প্রশাসক শরিফা হক
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
