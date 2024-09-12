How Rahul Dravid became cricket’s most reliable ‘Wall’ | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Legendary Rahul Dravid is often called ‘ The Wall ‘ and its because of his exceptional defensive skills and unwavering reliability as a batsman.

The story behind this nickname is a testament to his playing style and impact on the game.

Early Days and Reputation

Dravid’s journey in the Indian cricket team began at The Lord’s in June, 1996 against England. From the start, it was clear that he was not just another talented player; he had a unique ability to absorb pressure and anchor innings, which set him apart.His technique was characterized by a solid, unshakable defense, making him particularly formidable against pace and spin alike.

The Nickname

The nickname ‘The Wall’ began to take shape as Dravid’s career progressed. His ability to bat for long periods and his consistent performances under pressure earned him this moniker. Unlike many cricketers who might play flashy shots or rely on aggressive tactics, Dravid’s approach was more about meticulous technique and mental fortitude.

In the famous Test match against Australia in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Dravid’s defensive prowess was on full display. He, along with VVS Laxman, played a monumental innings that led India to an historic victory in Kolkata.

Dravid’s innings, where he faced over 350 deliveries in the second innings, was a masterclass in concentration and technique. The performance and others like it, cemented his reputation as ‘The Wall’.

Impact and Legacy

Dravid’s ability to withstand relentless pressure and his methodical approach to batting made him a reliable pillar for the Indian team. His name became synonymous with resilience and stability. He was known for his impeccable technique, his patience, and his ability to play long innings, often in challenging conditions.

Beyond his playing days, Dravid’s influence continued as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring roles.

His philosophy of hard work, discipline, and perseverance shaped the next generation of cricketers.

In essence, Dravid’s nickname reflects his extraordinary skill in standing firm against the most formidable bowlers and his unwavering reliability, making him one of the most respected and admired cricketers in the history of the game.









