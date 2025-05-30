How Rohit Sharma’s ‘luck’ powered Mumbai Indians into IPL Qualifier 2 | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma (image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians held their nerve better in a pressure-cooker Eliminator to outclass Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash on Friday. Rohit Sharma (81 off 50) capitalised on early chances to play a pivotal knock, while Jonny Bairstow (47 off 22) made an instant impact on debut, powering MI to a commanding 228 for five in their 20 overs.After sealing a place in Qualifier 2, Player of the Match Rohit Sharma expressed pride in his side’s all-round effort.“I have got only four fifties. Would have loved to score more fifties. Good day for us as a team. I do understand the importance of playing this Eliminator and going through this and taking the next step forward. Really proud of a complete team effort,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.“When I play the game, I try to do my best keeping everything aside. Making sure how I can do the job for the team. I had to make the most of the luck. I am glad I could do that. Get the team into a good position. It was going to be challenging with the dew coming. The bowlers held their nerves really well. To be honest, I have played those shots before in the tournament and found fielders.

“Somewhere down the line you got to be lucky and today was that day for me. I got lucky as those catches were dropped. But even after that you got to play. I was focussing on keeping the momentum and tempo going. Was a good bowling effort. Jonny I have watched him over the years from the other side. We know the quality he has. Lot of experience playing in this format. Never looked like he was playing the first game. We got the start and capitalized on it,” Rohit said.Mumbai Indians will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The winner will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.Gujarat Titans, despite being erratic in the field and with the ball, managed to stay in the hunt thanks to a masterful knock from Sai Sudharsan (80 off 49), but eventually fell short at 208 for six, bowing out of the tournament.Ultimately, it was Mumbai who won the crucial moments to stay alive in the playoffs. Despite the heavy dew, chasing down such a mammoth total in a knockout match demanded something extraordinary — and Sudharsan nearly delivered just that before his dismissal in the 16th over tilted the contest.Bumrah’s trademark yorker accounted for Washington Sundar (48 off 24), and Richard Gleeson struck the decisive blow by dismantling Sudharsan’s stumps when the left-hander missed a scoop, turning the tide in MI’s favour.

While he was at the crease, Sudharsan’s strokeplay was a sight to behold. In a match dominated by brute power, the elegant left-hander stood out, threading gaps with surgical precision and timing.With the equation down to 36 off 12 balls, and left-handers Rahul Tewatia and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease, MI debutant Gleeson was handed the final over with 24 runs needed. He held his nerve to deliver three clinical deliveries, effectively sealing the win before walking off with an apparent hamstring issue.