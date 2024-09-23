How Sachin Tendulkar became ‘The Little Master’ | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Sachin Tendulkar’s journey to becoming the ‘Little Master’ is a story of talent, discipline and unyielding passion for cricket .

Born in Mumbai on April 24, 1973, Sachin grew up with a love for cricket inspired by his elder brother, Ajit.

At just eleven, Sachin enrolled in the MRF Pace Foundation with dreams of becoming a fast bowler.

However, it was his mentor, coach Ramakant Achrekar, who recognized Sachin’s true potential as a batsman.

Under Achrekar’s guidance, Sachin spent hours perfecting his technique at Shivaji Park, often playing back-to-back matches across the city of Mumbai, building his mental and physical toughness.

At the age of 16, Sachin made his debut for India in 1989 against Pakistan, one of the fiercest bowling attacks of the time.

Despite his young age and small stature, his courage and technique caught the attention of the world.

He was struck on the face by a bouncer from Waqar Younis in one of the matches, but instead of walking off, Sachin continued to bat, scoring crucial runs. His resilience earned him widespread respect.

The nickname, ‘Little Master’ was a tribute to his short stature and his extraordinary skill, reminiscent of another Indian cricketing legend, Sunil Gavaskar.

Tendulkar’s ability to play every shot in the book with precision, combined with his calm temperament and hunger for runs, solidified his place as one of cricket’s greatest batsmen.

Throughout his career, Sachin broke numerous records, including becoming the first cricketer to score 100 international centuries.

His consistency, humility, and mastery over the game made him a global icon, forever etching his name as the ‘Little Master’ of cricket.









