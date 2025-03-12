How unstoppable India went unbeaten in Champions Trophy | Cricket News

India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy exhibited a blend of seasoned expertise and emerging talent, culminating in their record third title. Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team demonstrated remarkable consistency, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

In TOI’s performance report card of Team India’s 12 members pressed into action in the tournament, a look at the individual contributions that collectively propelled India to a memorable triumph.

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY: 10/10

Surely, India’s Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Introduced after the first two matches, Varun’s ‘mystery spin’ spun a web around the opposition batters and was instrumental in India’s success. Along with Shami and Santner, he was the tournament’s joint second highest wicket-taker, claiming nine wickets in just three matches. His unique spin variations, including carrom balls, flippers, googlies, leg-spin, arm ball etc. posed significant challenges for opponents. His standout performance included a maiden five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the group stage.

ROHIT SHARMA: 8.5/10

Delivered when it mattered the most. His aggressive 76 in the final set the tone for India’s chase of a competitive target on a tricky pitch. His leadership was instrumental in India’s eventual title triumph, especially his tactical use of spinners. Played the enforcers role at the top. Rohit’s contributions were central to India’s Champions Trophy triumph, reflecting his prowess as both a batsman and a leader.

SHUBMAN GILL: 8/10

Consistently provided solid starts, including a crucial partnership of 105 with Rohit in the final. His composure was vital. An unbeaten century in the match against Bangladesh was Gill’s Champions Trophy highlight. He also followed up that knock with a vital 46 against Pakistan. A straight drive off Shaheen Shah Afridi was one for the ages. Gill’s contributions reflected his growth and maturity as a top-order batsman.

VIRAT KOHLI: 9/10

Kohli’s consistency was the cornerstone of the Indian batting. His standout performance came in the semifinal against Australia, where he scored 84, guiding India in a challenging chase. He also scored an unbeaten 100 in win against Pakistan. During the CT, Kohli also became the fastest batter to complete 14,000 runs in ODIs. Beyond individual scores, Kohli’s experience and temperament provided stability to India’s batting order.

KL RAHUL: 9/10

Rahul played the role of the finisher to perfection. He played four innings and remained unbeaten in three of those, including the semifinal and final. He excelled in his new role at No 6, providing stability and depth to India’s batting lineup. He was solid behind the stumps, registering six dismissals throughout the tournament. Rahul’s contributions were crucial in India’s success, making him an unsung hero of the tournament.

SHREYAS IYER: 9.5/10

Iyer was India’s leading run-getter in the tournament, making him the second-highest run-scorer overall after New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra with 263 runs. His consistency under pressure was pivotal to India’s eventual title win. He demonstrated solid temperament and reliability in the middle-order. Iyer’s adaptability and ability to score tough runs made him a vital cog in the batting lineup. Even in the final, his 48-run knock was vital in stabilizing the innings after India lost quick wickets of Gill, Rohit and Kohli.

HARDIK PANDYA: 8.5/10

Throughout the tournament, Pandya’s role as a seam-bowling allrounder provided balance to the team. He was instrumental in finishing off matches. His ability to accelerate even when the pressure was on, proved to be vital for the team’s cause. Most importantly, his bowling offered flexibility to skipper Rohit, allowing him to play Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI, who proved to be India’s trump card.

AXAR PATEL: 8/10

Axar proved the quintessential utility player, taking to batting at No. 5 like fish to water. The team management used him strategically to break the right-handed monotony of the top order. He was also Rohit’s go-to spinner in the first ten Powerplay overs. His ability to control the run flow was instrumental in India’s success. Axar ended the tournament with an exceptional economy rate of 4.35. Additionally, his temperament with the bat was on point, coming in at tricky situations during the middle overs and subsequently helping the team reach a position of strength.

RAVINDRA JADEJA: 8/10

Jadeja was instrumental in controlling the run flow with his economical bowling. In the final against New Zealand, he gave away just 30 runs from his 10 overs, taking the crucial wicket of Tom Latham. Jadeja hit the winning runs in the final, marking a heroic moment for him. His agility and sharp reflexes in the field added an extra dimension, saving crucial runs and maintaining pressure on the opposition. His overall versatility added significant depth.

KULDEEP YADAV: 8.5/10

Kuldeep was instrumental in turning the tide in India’s favour in the final. He took two crucial wickets – Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson – off his first two overs. The two blows pushed New Zealand’s onslaught back by a few overs, eventually costing them the match. Against Pakistan, his three wickets in the middle overs broke the back of their batting.

MOHAMMED SHAMI: 7.5/10

He may have had a forgettable outing in the final, going for 74 runs in nine overs, but Shami’s ability to provide early breakthroughs and maintain pressure during the middle overs was crucial to India’s bowling strategy throughout. Coming into an ICC tournament after a long layoff, Shami reaffirmed his status as India’s premier fast bowler.

HARSHIT RANA: 7.5/10

Despite the limited opportunities, he demonstrated promise with his pace and aggression. He scalped three wickets against Bangladesh in the opener and then picked one more against Pakistan. His economy rate of under four runs an over was impressive for his two games.

GAUTAM GAMBHIR (Chief Coach): 8/10

Gambhir’s strategic decisions, including effective player rotation and match specific tactics, were pivotal in India’s unbeaten run through the tournament. Facing scrutiny following a Test series defeat in Australia, Gambhir managed to rally the team for a common cause. (Note: Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar did not play).



