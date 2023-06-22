বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ জুন ২০২৩ | ৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
HS Prannoy moves into the quarterfinals at Taipei Open | Badminton News

জুন ২২, ২০২৩
HS Prannoy, the top-ranked men’s singles player from India, had a comfortable victory over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in the Taipei Open. He won the match in straight games, with a scoreline of 21-9, 21-17, in just 36 minutes.
Prannoy’s next opponent in the quarterfinals will be Hong Kong’s fifth seed, Angus Ng Ka Long.
Prannoy has been in good form recently, having won the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month. He also had an impressive performance at the Indonesia Open, reaching the semifinals, where he lost to the world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
On the other hand, Parupalli Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games medallist, lost his match against local favorite Su Li Yang 16-21, 17-21.
In the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor faced defeat against Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min, going down 13-21, 18-21.
In the women’s singles round of 16, Tanya Kamath will be facing the top-seeded player in the tournament, Tai Tzu Ying, who is a World Championship and Olympic silver medallist.





