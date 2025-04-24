‘I am a Hindu – a proud one’: Former Pakistan cricketer on Pahalgam terror attack | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, holding him responsible for the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. “If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet?” Kaneria, who represented Pakistan in 61 Test matches, wrote on X.

“Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you,” he further added.

Following his comments, a social media user questioned Kaneria’s stance and accused him of sounding “more Indian.”

“Danish, you’re acting more Indian than most Indians here,” the user wrote.

Kaneria responded, saying: “I am a Hindu — a proud one. As a Hindu, I served and played for the nation where I was born, because no matter where Hindus live in the world, they remain loyal and devoted to their country. The people of Pakistan gave me love, but its rulers treated me no differently than they have treated my Hindu brothers and sisters since Partition.”

The Pahalgam attack — the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy — drew widespread condemnation globally. Leaders from around the world, along with prominent voices from the cricketing fraternity and other industries, expressed their condolences to the victims and their families.

In the wake of the attack, India has implemented a series of strong measures in response:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, halting the annual flow of approximately 39 billion cubic meters of water from the Indus River system into Pakistan.

Closure of the Attari-Wagah border, effectively cutting off a vital trade and transit link. Pakistani nationals currently in India have been asked to leave before May 1, 2025.

Revocation of visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, with a 48-hour deadline for Pakistani citizens presently in India to exit.

Reduction of Pakistan’s diplomatic presence in India, with New Delhi asking Islamabad to cut its mission staff from 55 to a maximum of 30.