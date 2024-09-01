‘I don’t know whether…’: MS Dhoni on his relationship with Virat Kohli – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket, each with a massive impact on the game both in India and globally.Both Dhoni and Kohli have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket, with their leadership styles and on-field performances inspiring millions. While Kohli continues to play, Dhoni has transitioned to a leadership role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and continues to be a mentor figure for many young cricketers.The friendship between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli is one of mutual respect and admiration, despite the differences in their personalities and leadership styles. Their bond has been evident both on and off the field, contributing significantly to the success of Indian cricket.Off the field, their camaraderie is evident in various interviews and social media interactions. They have shared light-hearted moments, and Kohli has often expressed his admiration for Dhoni’s humility and leadership qualities.One such video is now viral on the internet in which Dhoni is in an interaction taking questions from the audience.On being asked about his relationship with Virat Kohli, Dhoni says, “We have been playing since 2008-09. There’s still an age gap, so I don’t know whether I would say like I am an older brother or colleagues or whatever name you give it. But at the end of the day we have been colleagues, you know, who played for India for a very long time. He (Virat Kohli) has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket.”

Kohli has also often spoken about how much he respects Dhoni, particularly for his calmness under pressure and his ability to handle the responsibilities of captaincy. Kohli has mentioned that Dhoni’s support was crucial when he took over the captaincy.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has always praised Kohli for his batting skills, passion, and fitness. He recognized Kohli’s potential early on and supported him in various stages of his career.

The transition from Dhoni to Kohli as captain of the Indian team was smooth, thanks in large part to their understanding and respect for each other. Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket in 2017, passing the baton to Kohli, who had already taken over the Test captaincy in 2014.

Kohli has often mentioned that Dhoni continued to guide him even after stepping down as captain, especially during challenging times. Kohli has referred to Dhoni as a mentor and someone he could always rely on for advice.

On the field, Kohli and Dhoni have shared many memorable partnerships, both as captain and player and as teammates. Their understanding in the middle was often crucial in tight situations, especially in chasing targets.

Dhoni’s experience combined with Kohli’s aggressive approach often made them a formidable pair in the limited-overs format.

Kohli has mentioned in interviews that Dhoni will always have a special place in his heart because of the way he supported him throughout his career and that Dhoni will always remain his captain.

Dhoni’s influence on Kohli’s career is undeniable. Kohli has often credited Dhoni for shaping his career and helping him develop as a leader. Their bond has been an example of how different generations of cricketers can work together for the greater good of the team.

Even after Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, their friendship continues to be strong, with Kohli often speaking highly of Dhoni and the lessons he learned from him.

Their friendship is a testament to the strong bond that can exist between teammates, transcending the boundaries of cricket and becoming a relationship of mutual respect, mentorship, and enduring camaraderie.