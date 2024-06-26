I don’t see any reason why Rohit Sharma can’t win the World Cup: Former India World Cup winner | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: It has been a long time since Team India won an ICC trophy. The wait has felt endless.Last year, India had a significant opportunity to claim an ICC trophy on home soil. However, Rohit Sharma ‘s team fell short in the ODI World Cup final against Australia, missing a crucial chance to add to their elusive collection of trophies.At 36, Rohit is determined to secure an ICC title for India, a feat that has eluded them since their ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013, came under the leadership of legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.India’s last T20 World Cup victory was in the inaugural edition in 2007, where Dhoni led the team to a five-run win over Pakistan in the final. This remains India’s only title in the tournament’s history. Since their 2007 triumph, India have reached the final only once in eight editions, finishing as runners-up in the 2014 tournament in Bangladesh after losing to Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Team India has advanced to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 with an unbeaten streak, including a magnificent win over Australia. They are set to face England in the semis at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The last time these two teams met at this stage, it was a one-sided affair as England outplayed an outdated India in the semifinal of the 2022 edition.

Can Rohit lead India to an ICC title this time?

Former India pacer S Sreesanth, who was part of India’s two ICC title wins — the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup — is confident that the 36-year-old will succeed this time.

“Rohit Sharma has all the capabilities of a winning captain. He’s got that experience, so I don’t see any reason why he can’t go all the way and win the World Cup. We spoke about Rashid Khan and how, with brotherhood, he has kept the team as a unit. Similarly, Rohit Sharma has also done it many times in franchise cricket. He knows every player individually,” Sreesanth, who is a cricket expert and commentator, told TimesofIndia.com on Star Sports Press Room.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if Rohit Sharma lifts that trophy on 29th June,” he said.

Sreesanth also praised India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya , who has been in outstanding form with both bat and ball in the mega tournament.

Despite not having a great season as a player and captain for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, Pandya has scored 116 runs in 6 matches, averaging 58.00, and has taken 8 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Despite the speculations going on throughout the week, in the last press conference, he spoke about Hardik Pandya being a key player in the team. Just like Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup as an all-rounder with bat, ball, and fielding, I think Hardik Pandya is very much capable of doing that in this World Cup,” Sreesanth said.