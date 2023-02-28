মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

I enjoy performing under pressure: Richa Ghosh | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩ ৮:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1677593696 photo



msid 98310263,imgsize 43816

NEW DELHI: Richa Ghosh emerged as a future star of the Indian women’s cricket team after making her presence felt in the U-19 T20 World Cup and the senior T20 World Cup.
The 19-year-old wicketkeeper Richa also became the only Indian to find a place in ICC’s Most Valuable Team of Women’s T20 World Cup. Her aggressive batting during India’s run to the semi-finals saw her score 136 runs at a strike rate of 130.76.
Richa now sets her sights on the inaugural Women’s Premier League where she will be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB shelled out Rs 1.9 crore for the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter’s services at the auction.
She spoke on numerous issues ranging from her struggling days to desire of buying a house in Kolkata. Richa also spilled the beans on her recent success saying the pressure gets the best out of her.
“I enjoy performing under pressure,” says Ghosh in an episode of ‘Know Your Stars’, available on JioCinema, leading up to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), that commences on March 4.
Like so many of her peers, Ghosh struggled to find supporters for her cricketing aspirations initially. However, her father’s determination ensured she fought her way through the ranks and entered the national reckoning by the age of 16.
“When she started playing, I just thought it would be good for her fitness. I was also around so I could watch over her during my own practice sessions. I suggested table tennis to her, and I took her to the local academy for a trial. She hit a couple of balls and put the racquet down and said, ‘I will only play cricket’,” revealed her father, Manabendra Ghosh, on the show.
Ghosh, who was part of the team that won the 2023 U-19 T20 World Cup also shed light on her struggles to make it big in the game. “In the beginning, not a lot of people from Siliguri supported me. I was not getting a chance to break through in my district… The difficulties they (my parents) endured from people during those times… today the same people come and socialize with them. My parents are happy that whoever troubled them then are the ones coming now to enquire about her.”
Such was Ghosh family’s commitment to fulfilling their daughter’s dreams that Manabendra sold his business to support her career. “I didn’t want to make an excuse that because I was busy running the business which brought us income, I could not support her career. Now that I shut down my source of livelihood, I am free, so wherever she needs to go, I can accompany her,” he explained.
Now that Ghosh has become one of the most sought-after players, she wants to utilize the money wisely. “I want to buy a flat in Kolkata where my family can settle down and enjoy their lives because they’ve struggled a lot. My father still umpires games and after this (WPL), I don’t want him to work. From now, me and my sister, both of us will work hard and let our parents enjoy their life.”
She spoke of her admiration for big hitters. “I used to really like players who hit sixes to win matches. I felt like I also wanted to hit those shots,” said Ghosh. Well, she will get ample opportunities to fulfil this wish during the WPL!
(With ANI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm chattagram university 750x563 750x563 1
অছাত্রদের ১৫ মার্চের মধ্যে চবি ক্যাম্পাস ছাড়ার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
1677593696 photo
I enjoy performing under pressure: Richa Ghosh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
black heads
ব্ল্যাক হেডস ও হোয়াইড হেডস থেকে মুক্তি পেতে চান? পার্লারে না গিয়ে ব্যবহার করুন এই ফেসপ্যাক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shraddha kapoor 1 2
Shraddha Kapoor’s Sexy Saree Pics Is Setting Instagram On Fire; See Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm NTRCA logo Sarabangla 20 03 2021

৩৫ বছরের বেশি বয়সীরাও এমপিওভুক্ত শিক্ষক হতে পারবেন

 1676987570 photo

Jasprit Bumrah yet to get clearance from NCA, BCCI to monitor workload ahead of IPL: Report | Cricket News

 1633487495 photo

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Neesham, Coulter-Nile knock Royals out of IPL as MI live to fight another day | Cricket News

 email phising

Phishing Email-এ ক্লিক করলেই হ্যাকারের হাতে ফোনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ তথ্য, জানুন এই সমস্যা থেকে বাঁচার উপায়

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

গুচ্ছভুক্ত ২০ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভর্তি পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ

 1677362759 photo

Daniil Medvedev downs Andy Murray to claim Doha title | Tennis News

 1652132990 photo

IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: KKR remain in competition with big win over MI | Cricket News

 ring shine 1

রিং শাইনের উৎপাদন পুনরায় শুরু – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Buet Teachers Association President Hasib Secretary Zobayer 21 12 2021

বুয়েট শিক্ষক সমিতির সভাপতি ড. হাসিব, সম্পাদক ড. জোবায়ের

 Sarail PicFamily Planing 20.12

সরাইলে ৮০ জন নারীকে ইমপ্লান্ট ও আইইউডি পদ্ধতিতে জন্মনিরোধ