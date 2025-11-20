বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ন
Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen 'Sexy Bua' In Special Birthday Note: 'Ziana And I Love You' | Bollywood News 'I felt like a champion': Sanju Samson's emotional leap into CSK's iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News Kriti Sanon's Special Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: 'May This World Never Change Your Good Heart' | Bollywood News 'Is this team even ready?': Former India cricketer's blunt warning after India's shock slump | Cricket News 'Salman Khan Brings His Food Truck On Film Sets': Choreographers Open Up On Entourage Cost | Bollywood News 'Only designed for this one series': Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England's 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News No. 3 or not to be? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Washington Sundar not suited – 'Must be specialists' | Cricket News As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈর চন্দ্র দারুল উলুম মাহমুদ নগর মাদ্রাসার তাফসীরুল কোরআন মাহফিল উপস্থিত ছিলেন গাজীপুর ১ আসনের মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক মেয়র জনাব মোঃ মুজিবুর রহমান সাথী ফসল চাষে বাজিমাত শাহীনের, দুই মাসে আয় চার লাখ টাকা
খেলাধুলা

‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News


Sanju Samson embraces the vibrant yellow of Chennai Super Kings, bursting with elation following a high-profile trade that has set the cricket world abuzz. Leaving Rajasthan Royals behind, he welcomes an exciting new chapter, accompanied by the exit of renowned players Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

NEW DELHI: Sanju Samson has finally slipped into the iconic Chennai Super Kings yellow — and the India wicketkeeper-batter says it feels every bit as surreal and powerful as he had imagined over the years. In a dramatic shift ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, CSK acquired Samson in a blockbuster trade with Rajasthan Royals, a move that also saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran head the other way.In a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on social media, Samson opened up about the long-awaited moment. Wearing the yellow No. 11 jersey for the first time, he admitted the move had stirred powerful emotions.“I have been waiting for this day and I’m very fortunate that I am going to wear the yellow jersey,” he said.Samson, who has spent the vast majority of his 11-season IPL career in darker-coloured jerseys — primarily with Rajasthan Royals — described the sensation of wearing CSK colours as unexpectedly overwhelming.“I always am in my dark colours like black, blue, brown, but yellow. Definitely, I think great feeling,” he said.He added, “To wear that jersey, I never thought about how I would feel after wearing CSK… it felt positive and I felt very happy. It felt different, like a different energy. I felt like a champion. I felt like, okay, wow.”

WATCH:

Sanju Samson’s emotional introduction in CSK’s iconic Yellow jerseyCSK’s move to bring Samson onboard comes years after speculation about who would eventually succeed MS Dhoni. With 177 IPL matches, 4704 runs, three centuries and 26 fifties, Samson arrives as one of the league’s most seasoned Indian batters.But the emotional signing came with a cost. CSK parted ways with franchise legend Ravindra Jadeja and English all-rounder Sam Curran in the three-player trade. Jadeja, who served CSK across 12 seasons and is among the IPL’s most experienced players, will play for RR at a revised fee of Rs 14 crore, while Samson joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.





