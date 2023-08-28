সোমবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৩ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

I know exactly how it feels: Rohit Sharma recalls 2011 World Cup snub | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৮, ২০২৩ ৭:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
1693227661 photo


NEW DELHI: From missing out on 2011 World Cup berth to becoming the highest run-scorer in the 2019 edition to captaining the team this year, life has come full circle for skipper Rohit Sharma.
As the ‘Hitman’ gets set to marshal his troops in the cricketing extravaganza, slated for October-November in India, the 36-year-old went down the memory lane, recalling his non-inclusion in the 2011 squad.
Rohit recalled how all-rounder Yuvraj Singh helped him out during the tough phase and asked him to put the setback aside and work hard on his game.
“I was sad and sitting in my room and didn’t know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner. He explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, ‘the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, skills and make a comeback. There is no way that you won’t play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup’,” Rohit recalled.
“I went back to the drawing board, worked hard and immediately after the World Cup, I made a comeback and it has been good since then. Since this is me, who has gone through this emotion, no one can tell me that “easier said than done”. I have faced exclusion in a World Cup, and I know how it exactly feels,” added Rohit.
In the 2019 edition, Rohit scored 648 runs in the 9 World Cup matches, finishing as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
In the run-up to the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, India will be playing the Asia Cup, starting August 30, which will be followed by the ODI series against Australia.
(With inputs from PTI)

AI cricket 1





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230828 WA0008
মেলান্দহে ছাত্রলীগের আলোচনা সভা ও লিফলেট বিতরন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm STUDENT
পুনঃমূল্যায়নে ফল পাল্টাল ১০৮০ পরীক্ষার্থীর
বাংলাদেশ
1693227661 photo
I know exactly how it feels: Rohit Sharma recalls 2011 World Cup snub | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Google Top searched question
Google Search: অবাক করা! গুগলে সবচেয়ে বেশি কোন প্রশ্নগুলির উত্তর খোঁজা হয় জানেন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 pacific ds 2164239

ইসলামী ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ অক্টোবর

 1 168 1

রাজধানীর যেসব এলাকার মার্কেট বন্ধ আজ

 104075478 gettyim 2202091622

ইরাকের বাগদাদে গুলিতে এক বাংলাদেশি নিহত

 lava blaze 5G

blaze-5g-smartphone-will-be-available-for-sale-from-november-15 | মাত্র ৯৯৯৯ টাকায় 5G ফোন, বাজারে লঞ্চ হল Lava Blaze 5G! বিক্রি শুরু ১৫ নভেম্বর থেকে – News18 Bangla

 wm bnp 1

স্বজনহারা পরিবারের সদস্যদের নিয়ে বিএনপি নেতাদের ইফতার

 1650963242 photo

Jos Buttler tons to Virat Kohli ducks: The hits and misses of IPL 2022 so far | Cricket News

 kachki fish

কুচো মাছ দেখে নাক সিঁটকায় আজকালকার ছেলেমেয়ে, জানে কি কত কী গুণাগুণ আছে এইসব মাছে?‍ – News18 Bangla

 pic 2

ধর্মীয় সহনশীলতায় বাংলাদেশ সমসাময়িক বিশ্বে উজ্জ্বল উদাহরণ – স্থানীয় সরকার মন্ত্রী

 262179916 1298895053914360 1529266235649679592 n 1

ঘাসফুল- প্রতিষ্ঠাতা পরাণ রহমান মরণোত্তর বেগম রোকেয়া পদক ২০২১ পেয়েছে;

 1626498671 jc feature image

Theory of Luck and Business Success by Numerologist J C Chaudhry