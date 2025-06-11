‘I love leading’: Captain Shreyas Iyer and finals – The love story continues | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India batter Shreyas Iyer’s uncanny knack for taking his teams to finals continues to script a love story unlike any other in Indian cricket. On Tuesday, the in-form batter and captain steered SoBo Mumbai Falcons into the T20 Mumbai League 2025 final, adding yet another chapter to his golden run as skipper across formats and competitions.It marks Iyer’s fourth final as captain in just over a year, starting with Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL triumph in May 2024. Since then, he’s led Mumbai to a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, Punjab Kings to an IPL final, and now SoBo Falcons to the summit clash of the city-based league.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“There’s always pressure with captaincy, but I love leading,” Iyer said on the sidelines of the T20 Mumbai League. “I’ve done it since I was 22, and I enjoy embracing the challenge and the responsibility that comes with it.”

Poll Which achievement of Shreyas Iyer as captain do you find most impressive?

In the semifinal, SoBo Mumbai Falcons outclassed Bandra Blasters by five wickets. Chasing a modest 131, Ishan Mulchandani anchored the reply with an unbeaten 52, supported by a brisk 32 from Akash Parkar and 27 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Earlier, Parkar starred with the ball too, grabbing three wickets to restrict Bandra.Who’s that IPL player?The final against Maratha Royals is scheduled for June 12 at Wankhede Stadium, with Iyer aiming for another title as captain.This remarkable run began with KKR’s IPL title in May 2024 — their first in a decade — where Iyer scored 351 runs and led with poise. He followed it up by leading Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win in December, amassing 345 runs at a blistering strike rate of 188.52.

Bold prediction! Astrologer Greenstone Lobo picks winner of Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025

Then came a defining Champions Trophy campaign in March 2025, although not as skipper, where Iyer’s consistent middle-order knocks helped India clinch their second ICC title in two years. Scores of 56, 79, and 48 were pivotal in India’s title charge.In the recently concluded IPL 2025 season, he carried a resurgent Punjab Kings side to their first final in 11 years. Despite finishing runners-up to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer ended as PBKS’ top scorer with 604 runs at a staggering 175.07 strike rate.Iyer’s captaincy reign has become synonymous with finals. Win or lose on June 12, the love story between Shreyas Iyer and the big stage is far from over — it’s only getting deeper.