শনিবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

I love to put myself in challenging situations: KL Rahul

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৩ ৪:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1695422579 photo



msid 103873437,imgsize 30976

NEW DELHI: India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul sees great value in placing himself in “demanding situations,” particularly after his return from a prolonged injury break.
In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul was named captain for the first two ODIs against Australia. He scored an impressive undefeated 58 runs in India’s five-wicket victory, claiming a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which serves as a crucial dress rehearsal ahead of the World Cup.”Not the first time, always happens with me.I’m used to it, I love it,” Rahul said about leading the side in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.
“I think the intensity in the afternoon was great, after Colombo this felt like heaven at the start but it was really hot and humid. It gets tough and physically challenging, but we’ve all worked on our fitness and that’s showing on the field.”
Rahul emphasised the importance of forming a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, especially after Shubman Gill (74) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) had established a solid foundation and departed.

“After Shubman got out, it was a bit tricky with the set batter out. But managed to build a good partnership with Surya, need to put myself in such challenging situations.
“We kept talking about hitting good cricket shots, rotating the strike and this is something all our batters are working on. We didn’t want to get bogged down, we were always on par so we wanted to take it deep,” he said.
Man-of-the-match Mohammed Shami, who returned with brilliant 5 for 51, felt good after bowling his full quota of 10 overs on Friday in hot and humid conditions.
“It depends on the captain and the game situation, but despite the heat you feel like bowling 4-5 overs with the new ball,” Shami said of bowling longer spells in the sultry conditions.

“I enjoyed the wicket of Marsh, that’s a different feeling when you get the outside edge, when you control your swing nicely. It was important to hit the right lengths on this wicket, either at full pace or go slow, but bowling the right lengths were key,” he said.
Australia captain Pat Cummins said it was not an overall performance from his injury-ridden side but hoped the series would help them to build a good rhythm in the run-up to the ODI World Cup starting in India next month.
“Personally, happy to be back. Good to get my first game in India. A few guys batted well, few guys bowled well but overall not good enough.
“(On injuries) They’d probably not be ready for the second game, maybe the third game. Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) has just arrived in India. (Steve) Smith’s first hit as well, and Davey (David Warner) was brilliant,” he said.
“Good to see them out there together. We’ve got one eye on the big tournament, but you want to set the standards early and build a good rhythm,” he added.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CU Hall Admin Operation News Photo 22 09 2023 2
ছাত্রলীগের সংঘর্ষের পর চবি হলে তল্লাশি, অস্ত্রসহ আটক ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1695422579 photo
I love to put myself in challenging situations: KL Rahul
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 09 22T215004.625
সকালে উঠে এক কাপ গরম চা না হলে চলে না? অজান্তেই কত বড় বিপদ ডাকছেন জানেন Milk Teas Impact on Your Weight Loss Journey May Be Disappointing – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
parineeti priyanka dino 2023 09 a74739a37e7f8dca70d623328e56e32e
Priyanka Chopra To Not Attend Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding?; Dino James Apologises After Supporting Singer Shubh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220221 WA0008

বই মেলায় আসছে ঢালী আরিফের ‘দ্য কিয়ামাহ’

 1642767319 photo

Mirabai Chanu can deliver in Paris Games but has to compete in selective events: Weightlifting HPD Aveenash | More sports News

 studio project 14 19

‘Sex-and-nose block, ‘Upside-down Rhino Research’ Among 2021 Ig Noble Prize Winners

 pm modi call for u dig app

BJP Looks to Raise Election Pitch with PM Modi, HM Shah on Back-to-back Visits to Poll-bound Karnataka

 শিবগঞ্জে পল্লী বিদ্যুৎতের অবৈধ সংযোগ বিচ্ছন্ন করতে<br>গ্রাহকদের সংঘে সংঘর্ষ ধান ক্ষেত থেকে লাশ উদ্ধার আটক ৫

শিবগঞ্জে পল্লী বিদ্যুৎতের অবৈধ সংযোগ বিচ্ছন্ন করতে
গ্রাহকদের সংঘে সংঘর্ষ ধান ক্ষেত থেকে লাশ উদ্ধার আটক ৫

 received 401001008186014

স্পেনে বৌদ্ধধর্মাবলম্বীদের প্রবারণা পূর্ণিমা উদযাপিত

 wm f16s

ইউক্রেনে এফ-১৬ পাঠাতে রাজি যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 1624456745 photo

Watling returns to keep in farewell Test despite dislocated ring finger | Cricket News

 wm oilpriceindia1

মূল্যস্ফীতি সামাল দিতে পেট্রল-ডিজেলের দাম কমালো ভারত

 sonergao

সোনারগাঁও টেক্সটাইলের উৎপাদন পুনরায় শুরু হচ্ছে – Corporate Sangbad