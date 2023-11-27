সোমবার , ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
'I practice as if I'm batting in…': Rinku Singh reveals his nets routine | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rinku Singh continues to justify his reputation as a reliable finisher as the young India batter again came up with a dazzling cameo against Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Rinku smashed an unbeaten 31 in just nine balls, consisting of four fours and two sixes to help India post a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs. His runs came at a strike rate of over 344.

Later on, India bowlers also dished out a commanding performance to stop Australia to 191/9 as the hosts registered a comfortable 44-run victory to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

What stands out for the left-handed Rinku is that he never buckles under pressure and always remains calm no matter what the situation is.
“I bat in this number a lot so I am calm knowing this position,” Rinku said while talking to the official broadcasters after the match.
He also discussed his approach to facing bowlers in the death overs, emphasising the importance of reading the ball before executing his shot.
“I like to play each ball according to where it lands. I try to notice whether it’s a slower ball or fast ball, and I respond accordingly,” Rinku added.
Regarding his role as a finisher, Rinku mentioned that he typically gets only 5-6 overs to bat. He explained that he prepares accordingly for this specific scenario and highlighted that coach VVS Laxman has advised him to adopt this approach.
“I know I’ll get 5-6 overs sometimes or maybe 2 overs sometimes. That’s exactly how I practice. As if I’m batting in the last five. That’s what VVS sir has also told me to play in the nets,” he further added.





Source link

