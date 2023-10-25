I was a bit nervous before the Bangladesh match, says centurion Quinton de Kock | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Following his incredible performance of 174 runs in the World Cup match in Mumbai against Bangladesh , South African opener Quinton de Kock admitted to feeling a bit nervous before the game.De Kock’s remarkable century, coupled with Heinrich Klaasen ‘s explosive 90, played a pivotal role in South Africa ‘s commanding 149-run victory over Bangladesh.“I was a bit nervous this morning, don’t normally get nervous at all.I had a bit of fun, great to get two points. But I was a bit more tired than satisfied (after the innings),” said de Kock during the post-match presentation.The left-handed batter praised Klaasen for producing another hurting knock.“I need some of the juice he’s having. He’s been special, for every team he’s played for. Taking the tournament by storm,” he added.South African skipper Aiden Markram, who himself made a 60, lauded de Kock and Klaasen for their brilliant innings.“What Quinny did was superb and then Klaasen walks in and smashes it. Everyone approaches it differently but it gels quite nicely. We keep striving to put in big performances,” said Markram.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi sat out of the match with a knee niggle and Markram hoped that he would be fit for the match against Pakistan.

“Hopefully, he can recover well over the next couple of days and be ready for Pakistan,” he said.

Markram said South Africa have been trying to become a team that chases well too.

“The more you win batting first the more you lean that way. But once we get one chase under the belt, and the blueprint, then hopefully, we’ll be a good team at chasing.”

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said they lost the match in the final 10 overs when De Kock and Klaasen went on a rampage, adding 144 runs.

“Quinton batted really well, and the way Klaasen finished was something we didn’t have any answer to. We should’ve bowled better. We lost the game in the last 10 overs,” said Shakib.

However, the veteran all-rounder did not lose hope of his team finishing strongly in this World Cup.

“Lot to be learnt, and lot to play for. We will love to finish 5-6 if not in the semis. We’re not playing like a team that can do it, but hope to finish stronger,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)