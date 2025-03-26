Advertise here
'I was padded up, when MS Dhoni came … ,' reveals R Ashwin | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৬, ২০২৫ ৬:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
‘I was padded up, when MS Dhoni came … ,’ reveals R Ashwin | Cricket News

MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin described the electrifying atmosphere when MS Dhoni walked out to bat in the 19th over, following Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
Returning to CSK after a decade, Ashwin witnessed firsthand the incredible reception Dhoni received from the team’s dugout—an experience he had only observed from the opposition’s side in the past.

“When MS Dhoni came out to bat in Chennai, there was so much noise and chaos that we forgot the situation of the game only. MS Dhoni has earned the love. It was for the first time I was seeing that reception from the CSK dressing room; I always saw it from the outside,” Ashwin shared on his YouTube channel.

Bombay Sports Exchange Episode 1: Interview with Sanjog Gupta, CEO (Sports) at JioStar

At the time of Dhoni’s arrival, the match remained tense, with Mumbai Indians’ spinners keeping the pressure on CSK.
“I was padded up, I was the next batter. I went inside and asked Ruturaj how the wicket and all that because we still needed 4 runs, but everyone forgot that a match was on the line,” Ashwin recalled.
CSK will next take on RCB on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and IPL live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.





Source link

