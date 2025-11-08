‘I was preparing …’: Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Sharma’s breakout series in Australia was no accident — it was the result of months of preparation, focus, and belief. The 25-year-old left-hander, who bagged the Player of the Series award in India’s rain-marred 2-1 T20I triumph, revealed that he had trained “mentally and technically” to take on the challenge of bouncy Australian pitches and world-class fast bowlers.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“I have been waiting for this series. When I got to know we’re going to Australia for the T20Is, I was very excited,” Abhishek said after India clinched the series in Brisbane on Saturday. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen that Australia is very batting-friendly, and I wanted to prepare myself for these kinds of bowlers and conditions.”He finished with 163 runs in five outings — a consistent presence at the top even as two games were washed out. Abhishek said his training in recent months focused specifically on handling high pace and bounce.“If you want to play good cricket and do well for your team, you have to face world-class bowlers. I was practicing for these kinds of bowlers because that’s how you improve as a player,” he said, when asked if Josh Hazlewood’s absence in the last three matches made life easier for the Indian batters.

The Punjab opener credited India’s think-tank for giving him clarity and the confidence to play with freedom. “The captain and coach have given me the clarity and confidence to just go and express myself. As a batter, when you’re scoring 20s and 30s, you know you can go longer, but the clarity to set the momentum for the team has really helped me.”Looking ahead, Abhishek said the series had strengthened his resolve to push for a place in next year’s T20 World Cup squad. “It will be a dream come true if I get to play the World Cup. As a kid, I always dreamt of winning it for India. I will make sure I’m ready for that tournament.”India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded the collective effort behind the comeback after losing the second T20I. “The way everyone chipped in and the way we came back from 0-1 down, credit to all the boys,” he said.Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, meanwhile, congratulated India and said, “All in all, it was a great series. India obviously won the games when it mattered — congratulations to them.”