‘I wasn’t fit’: Comeback man Kuldeep Yadav credits this person for getting him match ready | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk made a memorable IPL debut with an aggressive half-century, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball as Delhi Capitals secured a confidence-boosting six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.
Kuldeep, returning to the side after missing three matches due to a groin injury, claimed three wickets while conceding just 20 runs, keeping the opposition batsmen at bay without conceding any boundaries in his four-over spell.
The returning Kuldeep was named Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.
Following the win, Kuldeep acknowledged the team’s physiotherapist Patrick Farhart for his role in maintaining his fitness.
“Was tough when I wasn’t fit. Got injured first game and was difficult to see the team struggling in the middle overs. Credit goes to Patrick (Farhart) to maintain my fitness and get me ready quickly,” Kuldeep said after the match.
Kuldeep’s introduction in the eighth over proved pivotal for Delhi Capitals as it sparked a batting collapse for Lucknow Super Giants.
The left-arm spinner initiated the downfall by delivering a well-flighted ball that induced Marcus Stoinis to attempt a forceful shot, resulting in a leading edge that was comfortably pouched by Ishant Sharma at backward point.
Next, Kuldeep completely bewildered the in-form Nicholas Pooran, leaving him completely befuddled as the ball dismantled the off stump.
In a remarkable display of skill, Kuldeep secured his third wicket within eight balls, dismissing LSG skipper KL Rahul and significantly denting their batting lineup.
“All three were important wickets, it was crucial to get wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate. I liked the first and second wicket, I have played a lot against Pooran and the execution for that was right. I was clear with my plans, just the length matters for me as a spinner,” Kuldeep said.
“Very clear and confident with my skills. Whenever I feel the DRS call is 50/50, I try to push for it but when it is more 60/40 then I tend to listen to Rishabh. As a bowler, you obviously want to take the DRS whenever possible. We’ve got 2 reviews, so obviously one is for me (laughs off),” he said.
