I will go with ACC’s decision on Hybrid Model: PCB’s would be chairman Zaka Ashraf does U-turn | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In an unexpected turn of events, Zaka Ashraf , the soon-to-be chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ), has reversed his decision regarding the ‘Hybrid Model’ for the Asia Cup . Just a day after officially rejecting the model, Ashraf has now accepted the four matches awarded to the original hosts following the Asian Cricket Council’s formal approval.The proposed Hybrid Model involves Pakistan and Sri Lanka co-hosting the Asia Cup, with India scheduled to play all their matches, including two against their arch-rivals, in the island nation.The model was initially put forth by Ashraf’s predecessor and rival, Najam Sethi . During a media conference, Ashraf had publicly rejected the idea. However, he has now had a change of heart and decided to embrace the concept, paving the way for the original hosts to retain the matches.It has been learnt that Ashraf didn’t know that PCB chief Sethi had already been a signatory to ‘Hybrid Model’ which has been passed by the all-powerful ACC Executive board headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the decision can’t be reversed.

Pakistan Cricket Board could have faced punitive action if Ashraf without full details of the event would have created a roadblock.

“In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn’t beneficial for Pakistan and I didn’t like it,” Ashraf was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have been played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn’t in the best interest of our country,” he added.

Ashraf then admitted that he didn’t know full details and did a complete U-turn.

“But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honour the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country.”

(With PTI Inputs)