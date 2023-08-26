শনিবার , ২৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IBSA World Games: It’s India vs Pakistan in the men’s final | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৬, ২০২৩ ২:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The Indian visually challenged cricket team secured a resounding 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in an impressive display of skill and determination on Friday, propelling themselves into the final of the IBSA World Games 2023.
The team’s stellar performance in the semifinal clash has set the stage for an intense showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan in the title match, scheduled to take place at the iconic Edgbaston cricket stadium on Saturday.
India’s bowlers limited Bangladesh to a competitive total of 144 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. The Indian side then executed a composed run chase, successfully achieving the target with 18 balls to spare, cementing their place in the final.

The forthcoming title clash against Pakistan carries an added layer of significance as India seek to avenge their previous defeat. Pakistan had emerged victorious by 18 runs during the league stage encounter between the two teams earlier in the tournament.
In the semi-final, the Indian bowlers demonstrated their precision, holding Bangladesh to 62 for 2 in the initial nine overs. The bowlers’ accuracy and strategic approach applied pressure on the opposition, gradually tightening the grip on the match.
Chasing a target of 145, Sunil Ramesh and Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda displayed exceptional partnership dynamics, stitching together a pivotal 68-run stand to power India’s chase and secure their spot in the final.

The Indian women’s team has also stormed into the final, where they are slated to face Australia for the title.
(With inputs from PTI)





