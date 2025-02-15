ICC Champions Trophy: In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, bowling will be key factor for India: Dilip Vengsarkar | Cricket News

File Pic: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah (Getty Images)

Ex-captain Dilip Vengsarkar also feels presence of Rohit, Kohli ‘very important’ in Champions Trophy

PANAJI: Former India captain and ex-chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar isn’t worried about the form of captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli going into the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit and Virat were out of form for an extended period, though in the recent ODI series against England, opener Rohit scored an impressive century while Kohli hit a half-century in the third game.

Vengsarkar has no doubt the two will come good in the all-important Champions Trophy. “They are big-match players and will come good when the big matches are played,” Vengsarkar told TOI during a private visit to Goa on Friday. “The opposition is also wary of them, so their presence is very important. They make a lot of difference. I’m sure that bigger the occasion, better their performance will be.”

Vengsarkar feels India go into the tournament as favourites, with a “very good chance” to win. The concern, he feels, is the bowling department, with the terrific Jasprit Bumrah ruled out after failing to recover from the back injury he picked up during the Sydney Test in January. The injury also ruled Bumrah out of the white-ball series at home.

“What will matter is how we bowl. Bumrah will be missed. He’s an outstanding bowler and in ODIs there are 10 overs to bowl. He’s great with his second spell, the new ball, the old ball, he’s a master (with the ball). I expect those who are there to grab the opportunity and establish themselves at this level. Bowling will be the key factor,” said Vengsarkar.

Besides Bumrah’s absence, there are concerns over Mohammed Shami, who has returned to fitness but is still a bit rusty. Vengsarkar, though, feels the bowler has enough experience to tide over the challenges and be a guide to the younger crop of bowlers.

‘Need to see how Varun bowls in ODIs’

While India’s squad for the Champions Trophy is thin on the fast-bowling options, it’s packed with spin bowlers. There are five of them with Varun Chakravarthy, a late inclusion, joining the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

“More than five spinners, these are allrounders who can bat and bowl,” said Vengsarkar. “Their allround abilities ensure a longer tail and you can bat deep. That will help in Dubai where the conditions are very similar to India. Allrounders are very important, and we have quality options. I only need to see how Varun does in ODIs. He is comfortable with the T20 format at home, but in ODIs, you have to bowl 10 overs.”