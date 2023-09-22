শুক্রবার , ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ICC ODI World Cup prize money announced, winner to take home a whopping sum

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ৮:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1695393703 photo



msid 103869201,imgsize 51222

NEW DELHI: The winner of the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India will take home a whopping USD 4 million of the USD 10 million total prize pool, the ICC announced on Friday.
While the runners-up of the final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will pocket USD 2 million.
The tournament will be played in a round-robin format in the Group Stage with the top four out of the 10 teams in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.

Teams competing in the Group Stage have an opportunity to earn prize money for their victories, with each win netting them a reward of USD 40,000. Moreover, at the conclusion of the Group Stage, teams that do not advance to the knockout stage will receive a consolation prize of USD 100,000.
The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men’s and women’s events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.
A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

accident in islamic univers
ইবির ফটকে ট্রাক চাপায় মোটরসাইকেল চালক নিহত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Abbas k
‘এমন কর্মসূচি আসবে, সরকারের ক্ষমতা তছনছ হয়ে যাবে’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
teachers strike in Nepal
নেপালে শিক্ষা সংস্কারের দাবিতে শিক্ষকদের ধর্মঘট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Hasan Mahmud 22.09.2023
‘নির্বাচন পর্যবেক্ষণ করল কি করল না, যায় আসে না’
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm saiful haque 750x563 1

‘চুরি-দুর্নীতি-সিস্টেম লস-আত্মতুষ্টির খেসারত দিচ্ছে দেশবাসী’

 Screenshot 2022 08 29 171804 8

১৩ হাজারেরও কমে আসছে Poco M5! লেদার ফিনিশ ব্যাক প্যানেল! সঙ্গে নতুন চমক

 download 5 1

এডিবি বাংলাদেশকে ২০০ কোটি ডলার ঋণ দিচ্ছে বাংলাদেশকে

 deepika padukone 19

Deepika Padukone Sends ‘The Office’ Fans Into A Frenzy With Her Latest Instagram Post

 wm Barisal jibasso

বরিশাল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে দুষ্প্রাপ্য জীবাশ্ম হস্তান্তর

 ha well

হা ওয়েল টেক্সটাইলসের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1677709126 photo

I never compare eras but Ashwin right up there among India’s best XI of all-time, says Ravi Shastri | Cricket News

 kurigram 20210713081426

নষ্ট হয়ে গেছে সরকারি চাল-সার

 sourav ganguly virender sehwag and amitabh bachchan on kbc 13

Virender Sehwag Teases Sourav Ganguly About Greg Chapell, Gives Witty Reply to Amitabh Bachchan

 wm Sheikh Hasina burn Instit

ভাঙারির দোকানে গ্যাসের আগুনে দগ্ধ ১ জনের মৃত্যু