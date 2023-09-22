ICC ODI World Cup prize money announced, winner to take home a whopping sum

NEW DELHI: The winner of the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India will take home a whopping USD 4 million of the USD 10 million total prize pool, the ICC announced on Friday.While the runners-up of the final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will pocket USD 2 million.The tournament will be played in a round-robin format in the Group Stage with the top four out of the 10 teams in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.

Teams competing in the Group Stage have an opportunity to earn prize money for their victories, with each win netting them a reward of USD 40,000. Moreover, at the conclusion of the Group Stage, teams that do not advance to the knockout stage will receive a consolation prize of USD 100,000.

The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men’s and women’s events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.

A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.