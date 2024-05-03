ICC team rankings: India maintain supremacy in white-ball formats | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia topped the Test cricket rankings, but India continued to rule both white-ball forms, according to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual team rankings update, which was released on Friday.
According to ICC, reigning champions of the ICC World Test Championship Australia has surpassed India to take the top rank in the whites after their incredible 209-run victory over India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval last year.
Australia’s rating increased to 124 points as a result, 19 points ahead of third-place England (105), and four ahead of their closest competitor and runners-up in the World Test Championship, India (120).
The Test rankings have only seen one alteration at the top; the positions between fourth and tenth are still occupied by South Africa (103), New Zealand (96), Pakistan (89), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (82) and Bangladesh (53).
Only teams’ performances after May 2021 are taken into account in the rankings update; India’s thrilling 2-1 series victory over Australia, led by captain Virat Kohli, concluded in January 2021, and is not included in the rankings.
Following that, all results from May 2021 to May 2023 are weighted 50%, and results over the next 12 months-including Australia’s triumph in the World Test Championship final-are weighted 100%.
Even though they lost to the Men in Yellow in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final after a 10-match winning streak, India (122 points) still leads Australia (116) at the beginning of ODI cricket. They also maintain their lead in both white-ball formats.
Australia’s rating point deficit was reduced to just four points by third-place South Africa (112), with Pakistan (106) and New Zealand (101) completing the top five. Bangladesh (86), Afghanistan (80), and the West Indies (69) complete the top 10, with sixth-placed England (95) trailing seventh-placed Sri Lanka (93) by just two rating points.
The revised T20I rankings show that India (264) is still far ahead of the field, but their lead has shrunk from 11 points to only seven as Australia (257) moves up to take third place ahead of England (252).With Pakistan (247) falling two ranks to seventh and Scotland (192) making a significant move up to grab 12th place, they are now only two rating points behind England. South Africa (250) moved up two spaces from sixth to fourth.
(With ANI inputs)
According to ICC, reigning champions of the ICC World Test Championship Australia has surpassed India to take the top rank in the whites after their incredible 209-run victory over India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval last year.
Australia’s rating increased to 124 points as a result, 19 points ahead of third-place England (105), and four ahead of their closest competitor and runners-up in the World Test Championship, India (120).
The Test rankings have only seen one alteration at the top; the positions between fourth and tenth are still occupied by South Africa (103), New Zealand (96), Pakistan (89), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (82) and Bangladesh (53).
Only teams’ performances after May 2021 are taken into account in the rankings update; India’s thrilling 2-1 series victory over Australia, led by captain Virat Kohli, concluded in January 2021, and is not included in the rankings.
Following that, all results from May 2021 to May 2023 are weighted 50%, and results over the next 12 months-including Australia’s triumph in the World Test Championship final-are weighted 100%.
Even though they lost to the Men in Yellow in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final after a 10-match winning streak, India (122 points) still leads Australia (116) at the beginning of ODI cricket. They also maintain their lead in both white-ball formats.
Australia’s rating point deficit was reduced to just four points by third-place South Africa (112), with Pakistan (106) and New Zealand (101) completing the top five. Bangladesh (86), Afghanistan (80), and the West Indies (69) complete the top 10, with sixth-placed England (95) trailing seventh-placed Sri Lanka (93) by just two rating points.
The revised T20I rankings show that India (264) is still far ahead of the field, but their lead has shrunk from 11 points to only seven as Australia (257) moves up to take third place ahead of England (252).With Pakistan (247) falling two ranks to seventh and Scotland (192) making a significant move up to grab 12th place, they are now only two rating points behind England. South Africa (250) moved up two spaces from sixth to fourth.
(With ANI inputs)