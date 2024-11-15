‘ICC will always side with India’: Former PCB chief on Champions Trophy stand-off | Cricket News

Photo Source: PCB/BCCI video grab

India’s refusal to play the next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan has led to a stand-off between the two estranged neighbours, leaving the International Cricket Council ( ICC ) in a soup over the return of one of its premier events after a gap of seven years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have informed the ICC that it won’t travel to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy, after which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly written to the sport’s apex body to explain the reasons behind India’s refusal.

Reports also suggest that the PCB has rejected the option of a hybrid model, which will allow India to play all their matches at a neutral venue.

Sharing his two cents on the issue, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has advised the Pakistan board to think wisely and not take any decisions based on the country’s emotions.

“I will tell you one thing. ICC will always side with India. Remember this,” said Sethi talking to ‘Samaa TV’. “Now, if they move the tournament to Sri Lanka or Dubai, and Pakistan doesn’t participate, then it will cost the ICC and also India & Pakistan because the ICC revenues are distributed in a portion. Major portion goes to India and the fourth portion goes to Pakistan.

“It doesn’t bother India much. They (BCCI) are very rich. But it matters a lot for Pakistan if their revenues drop. That will be another issue for Pakistan.”

Sethi was the PCB chairman when the last year’s Asia Cup, with Pakistan as the designated hosts, was turned into a hybrid model after India’s refusal to visit. India played all their matches in Sri Lanka, while the rest of the tournament was hosted in Pakistan.

“Will they (PCB) take this issue to a logical end? And what is a logical end to this?” Sehti continued.

“It means if you have rejected a hybrid model after India refused to come and also rejected playing in another country, then you won’t play in the future ICC events also. So you are basically going to push yourself out of the ICC. And if you do that, then what will remain besides bilateral cricket? You don’t make much money in bilateral cricket because it is reciprocal,” he added.

“So the thing is that then Pakistan will find it difficult. Whoever is making these decisions, they should think what is its logic? India knows its logic behind the boycott, they can sustain it. They have done it before…ICC will then be compelled. But what will Pakistan do?…So my advice is that whoever is making the decisions should think wisely and not emotionally.”

Sethi also hinted that the stand-off could be a diplomatic tactic.

“If they (PCB) understand that this is a diplomatic negotiation tactic, that they won’t play if the tournament is taken somewhere else and then you make a u-turn and agree to play based on conditions that you get to host, say, 8-10 matches instead of 4-6. Is it (such) a tactic? I don’t know.”

The tournament is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9, 2025; and the PCB has offered to host all India’s matches in Lahore so that they can come, play and return home the same day via the closest border, Attari, separating the two countries, near Amritsar.