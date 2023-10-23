সোমবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ICC World Cup: Afghan spin threat awaits Pakistan batters | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৩, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1698043585 photo


CHENNAI: If ever there was a side that used to be a scourge for spinners, it used to be Pakistan. Generations of Indian spinners — from Bishan Bedi to Maninder Singh to Harbhajan Singh — will have their stories of hard times against the likes of Zaheer Abbas, Salim Malik or Misbah-ul-Haq. But all that seems a thing of the past as in two back-to-back games in the World Cup, we have seen Pakistan falling against spinners.
While against India it was Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, it was Adam Zampa who snatched life out of the Pakistan chase in Bengaluru. Now in Chennai, struggling to stay alive in the World Cup, they will have a trial by spin against the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and maybe Noor Ahmed.

It is the inability of the Pakistan batters to increase the tempo in the middle-overs that has left everyone surprised. But Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opener who will have a key role to play on Monday, doesn’t read too much into it.

“Maybe we want to eat more proteins and not that much carbs,” he quipped, adding that they are not worried about the fact that fours and sixes have dried up against quality spinners on slightly conducive tracks.
“In the last two matches we didn’t play well, and we accept that. But it’s just that we still have five matches and it will all be about how we prepare for that,” Imam said.

On Sunday, their preparatory session against spin was intense. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is travelling with the team, had a long bowling session against all the Pakistan batters as the pacers were asked to take a break after some initial practice.

The likes of Mohammed Rizwan spent a bit of time trying to perfect the sweep shot and the idea, quite clearly, was to get ready for the bowling of Rashid and Mujeeb, who bowl slightly faster through the air.

PAKvAFG-prev-gfx-2

Local chinaman Ashwin, along with a few other Chennai spinners were called up in the net so that the batters are ready for a serious interrogation on Monday.
While playing spin is an issue for Pakistan, their spin department, too, has left a lot to be desired. Senior leggie Shadab Khan lost his place in the team, but those following the team insist that the senior bowler is likely to be back for this game, replacing Usama Mir.
“Shadab’s experience will be key on a pitch like this,” a source said, though Imam didn’t specify the likely XI.

cricket-1-AI

(AI image)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm solar 22 October 2023 800x420
সৌর বিদ্যুতের আওতায় জিপিএইচ’র ২ কারখানা
বাংলাদেশ
1698043585 photo
ICC World Cup: Afghan spin threat awaits Pakistan batters | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2 19 169804112316x9
পাইলট ছেলেকে দেখে গর্বিত ৩০ বছর ধরে পরিচারিকার কাজ করা মাwoman who served as housekeeper for three decades feels proud for her pilot son – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
priyanka shahid 2023 10 523e4da60e2aad65562543c60204a7ed 16x9
Vishal Bhardwaj Felt Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey Won’t Work: ‘There Was So Much Conflict’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Mahmuda Khanom Mitu Killing General Motif 16 05 2021 3

পুনঃতদন্ত নয়, বাবুলের মামলার অধিকতর তদন্ত হবে

 1623938092 orhan awatramani

Who is Orhan Awatramani, Mysterious Friend of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan?

 1635847778 photo

T20 World Cup: DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli’s family | Cricket News

 studio project 116

Anuradha Paudwal, The Melodious Voice of ’80s And ’90s in India, Turns 66

 received 483977076039142

ডিজটাল নিরাপত্তা আইন বাতিল করা উচিত : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm iranearthquake1

ইরানে ভূমিকম্পে ৫ জনের মৃত্যু

 Top 10 Losers

দর পতনের শীর্ষে সাভার রিফ্র্যাক্টরিজ – Corporate Sangbad

 CRB 14

সিআরবিতে হাসপাতাল নির্মাণ: মন্ত্রিপরিষদ ও রেল সচিবসহ ৮ জনকে লিগ্যাল নোটিশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm blinken

রাশিয়ার পরাজয় দেখছেন ব্লিংকেন

 wm RU

রাবিতে অফিসারদের হাতেও প্রক্টরিয়াল ক্ষমতা