সোমবার , ১১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘If MS Dhoni retires, then Rohit Sharma can lead CSK in IPL’ | Cricket News

মার্চ ১১, ২০২৪ ১২:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.
Ahead of the tournament, Ambati Rayudu, who has played both for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, expressed his views on the upcoming extravaganza.
Talking to News24, Rayudu who was in the CSK team when the MS Dhoni-led outfit defeated Gujarat Titans in the final last year, spoke about Rohit Sharma, who has been replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain.
Rayudu reckoned that it will be tough for Pandya to lead Mumbai Indians because the set-up of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is quite different. Rayudu added that Pandya should have played for Mumbai Indians for a year and then lead the outfit as Rohit is still the Indian captain.
Rayudu expressed his desire to see Rohit in the CSK outfit.
Rayudu said, “Rohit Sharma can play IPL for the next 5-6 years. if he wants to captain, the whole world is open for him. He can easily captain wherever he wants”.
Rayudu added, “I want Rohit Sharma to play for CSK in 2025, if MS (Dhoni) retires then Rohit can lead as well”.
Rohit Sharma is the all-time fourth highest run-getter in the IPL having scored 6211 runs from 243 matches.
Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play their first match against Gujarat Titans on March 24 this season.





