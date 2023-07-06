বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Iga Swiatek breezes into Wimbledon third round | Tennis News

1688607195 photo


LONDON: Top seed Iga Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday to cruise into the Wimbledon third round.
The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at the grass-court tournament but has dropped just six games so far at the All England Club.
The 22-year-old Polish player broke her 84th-ranked Spanish opponent three times in the opening set of their Centre Court clash.
She then romped through the second set without dropping a game.

