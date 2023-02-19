রবিবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Iga Swiatek wins back-to-back Qatar titles | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1676785489 photo



msid 98057061,imgsize 52086

NEW DELHI: World number one Iga Swiatek cruised to a comfortable straight-set victory over American Jessica Pegula in the final to clinch her second successive Qatar Open title in Doha on Saturday.
Swiatek registered a 6-3, 6-0 win in the finale to grab her first title of 2023. It was also Pole’s 12th title of her career.
The reigning French and US Open champion, Swiatek dropped just five games all week on her way to the Doha title.
Swiatek completed victory over world number four Pegula in just 69 minutes to take her career head-to-head over the American to 5-2.
Doha remains a special place for Swiatek — last year her title triumph in the Qatari capital sparked a 37-match winning streak which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.
“I’m really happy that I could kind of find more balance, comparing to how I felt at the beginning of the season,” Swiatek said, after her win.
“I think this tournament is going to give me a lot of confidence, but still, I want to take everything step by step. I’m just really happy that I could win this match today.”
Swiatek next makes the short journey to the UAE for the Dubai WTA tournament which gets underway on Sunday.
If nothing else, she’ll be hoping the playing conditions are easier than in Doha where high winds presented challenges all week.
“Yesterday it kind of hit me that even though it’s windy, I can use the wind properly,” said the 21-year-old.
“I kind of use my intuition to sometimes imagine that I should play shorter, or on the other hand, play with more topspin so the wind is going to kind of take this ball even further.
“So today I just kind of continued that, but I didn’t really want to overanalyze that, and I just kind of played how my intuition told me.”
(With inputs from AFP)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230219 WA0020
চেয়ারম্যানের ভাগ্নের নেতৃত্বে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকে কুপিয়ে জখম, অবস্থা আশঙ্কাজনক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm jonmvodv dsvjsd no nsegj
জন্ম নিবন্ধন জালিয়াতি: ৩ ‘হ্যাকার’সহ গ্রেফতার পাঁচ
বাংলাদেশ
1676785489 photo
Iga Swiatek wins back-to-back Qatar titles | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
sex 5
মিলনের সময় মাত্র এক মিনিটে সঙ্গীকে উত্তেজনায় পাগল করতে চান, জানুন কীভাবে Viral News Healthy Lifestyle How to make a girl horny and obsessed for intimacy instantly sup – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm BASIS Award 11 December 2021.PSD

৯৯ ব্যক্তি ও প্রতিষ্ঠান পেল বেসিস আউটসোর্সিং অ্যাওয়ার্ড

 orion infution 1

সাপ্তাহিক আগ্রহের শীর্ষে ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশন – Corporate Sangbad

 1662889846 photo

Mumbai’s Sulakshan Kulkarni is now Punjab U-19 coach | Cricket News

 1627570298 1625737398 stop rape representational image 1

Know The Advantages of Living in a Joint Family

 wm UP Election nouka

রংপুর-রাজশাহী-খুলনা-বরিশালে আ.লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা [তালিকা]

 New Project 1 43

এই পাঁচ ধরনের মানুষের থেকে সাবধান, অচিরেই ধ্বংস হতে পারে আপনার জীবন

 received 495803505032150

লকডাউনে এনজিওর কিস্তি আদায় বন্ধের দাবি বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র

 New Project 79 1

জামশেদপুরের নীরজ সত্যজিৎকে দেখে বুঝতে শেখেন সিনেমা, বাংলা নিয়ে আপ্লুত কবি – News18 Bangla

 untitled 1 17

5 Top Juices to Increase Immunity and Fitness This Winter

 golden hrvest

গোল্ডেন হার্ভেস্টের ই-কমার্স ব্যবসার উদ্বোধন – Corporate Sangbad