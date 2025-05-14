ILT20 Season 4 to begin on UAE National Day, December 2, 2025

ILT20 Season 3 champions Dubai Capitals

Tournament moves to December-January window to accommodate ICC T20 World Cup; Dubai Capitals to defend titleThe fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20), one of the fastest-growing franchise T20 competitions globally and the second-most watched T20 league in the world, will commence on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, coinciding with UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad). The season will run until Sunday, January 4, 2026, with 34 high-stakes matches featuring some of the top T20 players from around the world.The decision to shift the tournament from its traditional January-February window comes in the wake of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for February-March 2026. The new dates were finalised after detailed consultations with stakeholders to ensure that ILT20 Season 4 is completed well in advance of the global showpiece, allowing players ample preparation time for their international duties.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman of ILT20 and vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board , highlighted the significance of launching the season on the UAE’s most celebrated national holiday: “We are delighted to confirm that the International League T20 Season 4 will commence on the UAE National Day – Eid-Al-Etihad – which is one of the most important days on the UAE calendar.“The UAE National Day is a celebration of our diverse and vibrant nation, home to millions of cricket fans. It is a real honour for us to mark this occasion by launching the region’s biggest T20 league on the same day.”

David White, CEO of ILT20, reiterated the strategic value behind the revised tournament window:“Following extensive discussions with all our stakeholders, we believe the 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 tournament window is ideal. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins in early February, hence it was crucial for us to finish ILT20 Season 4 ahead of that event.“This will allow dual-participating players the time to transition into national commitments. Furthermore, this window ensures we can access a broader player pool, many of whom might have scheduling conflicts during the World Cup build-up.”White also lauded the success of ILT20 Season 3, which delivered blockbuster cricket and massive engagement across platforms: “Season 3 was a big success with outstanding broadcast and digital numbers. The fans enjoyed a noticeable step-up in the quality of cricket.“The final, in particular, was a thriller, with Dubai Capitals narrowly edging out Desert Vipers in the last over in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium on 9 February 2025. We are now focused on building on that success and delivering an even better tournament in Season 4.”

Want to bring Mumbai’s ‘Khadoos’ cricket mindset to the UAE team: Lalchand Rajput

ILT20 has already established itself as a premier destination for international talent. Season 3 featured a galaxy of global T20 stars including Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran (Player of the Tournament – Red Belt winner), Shai Hope (Green Belt – Most Runs), Fazalhaq Farooqi (White Belt – Most Wickets), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, David Warner, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Matthew Wade, Tim Southee, Adil Rashid, and Adam Zampa among others.The league’s unique belt system for top performers has also caught the attention of fans, adding an extra layer of competitiveness and recognition to the tournament.With six teams set to battle it out once again over 34 matches, Season 4 promises intense action, star power, and continued growth for a league that has quickly become a fixture in the global T20 landscape.As the countdown begins, cricket fans in the UAE and across the world can expect fireworks both on and off the field when ILT20 returns this December.